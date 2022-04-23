NFL DRAFT 2022 | Defensive line: Low on numbers up front, Packers could use draft for a depth charge

GREEN BAY — The late, great Ted Thompson was fond of saying that “The good Lord only made so many big guys.” And the longtime Green Bay Packers general manager’s draft strategy followed that belief.

During his 13 drafts in Green Bay, Thompson took 17 defensive linemen, including Kenny Clark, the team’s 2016 first-round pick who anchors the defensive line, and B.J. Raji, the No. 9 overall pick in 2009 who was a vital piece to the team’s Super Bowl XLV championship the following season.

At the moment, even after their sneaky-good addition of veteran Jarran Reed earlier this offseason, the Packers don’t have enough defensive linemen. They have only five under contract, including Clark and Reed, with longtime rotational lineman Tyler Lancaster still unsigned in unrestricted free agency.

While general manager Brian Gutekunst has plenty of pressing needs on his roster, depth on the defensive line needs to be replenished, too.

“Just like any coach in the league, you always want to add more talent,” defensive line coach/run-game coordinator Jerry Montgomery said. “We’ll leave that up to Gutey and those guys to figure that out, and they’ll do that.

“But ultimately, you would love to add a high-level third-down pass rusher. I think we’ve got a solid group that can do both, but I think you (would like to) have a little bit twitchier guy that can add to the rush from that standpoint. But anything he gives us, we’ll be happy with.”

The personnel department has already given Montgomery’s group Reed, a former second-round pick who should take some of the run-stuffing load off of Clark.

The 29-year-old Reed, a 2016 second-round pick by Seattle, started all 33 games his teams played the last two seasons, including 17 games last year with the Chiefs, recording 2.5 sacks and two tackles for loss. His best season was in 2018, when he had 10.5 sacks and 12 tackles for loss.

“Certainly, when we go base (defense), this guy started 17 games last year. He's a guy I think we can plug right in there,” Gutekunst said of Reed. “As a pass rusher, maybe he'll get us a little more than we've had in the past. Getting a proven player like Jarran at this point in free agency is important for us.”

It’ll also be important for T.J. Slaton, a fifth-round pick last season, to increase his productivity. Gutekunst said Slaton “did some really nice things” as a rookie, and that’s true: In 255 defensive snaps, Slaton flashed occasionally with 23 tackles, a sack and two quarterback hits. Now, the Packers want more from him — and the rest of the line.

“When he’s attacking and knocking the line of scrimmage back and using his hands and getting off blocks, he’s pretty dominant,” Montgomery said of Slaton. “He’s a big man, athletic. He’s lean, so if we can continue to do that on a consistent basis, I think we’ll have a pretty good player on our hands.”

Depth chart

97 — Kenny Clark — 6-foot-3, 314 pounds, 26 years old, UCLA

94 — Dean Lowry — 6-6, 296, 27, Northwestern

90 — Jarran Reed — 6-3, 307, 29, Alabama

93 — T.J. Slaton — 6-4, 330, 23, Florida

96 — Jack Heflin — 6-3, 304, 24, Iowa

Best in class

Jordan Davis, Georgia

It’s no wonder the Bulldogs won the national championship with a dominating defense that started up front with Davis and Devonte Wyatt in the middle of the line. Either one of the Georgia standouts could be the first defensive lineman off the board in this draft, but Davis’ ridiculous athleticism gives him the slightest of edges here.

Not only is his physical stature imposing, but he scored a perfect 10 on the Relative Athletic Score scale — the second-highest of any prospect at any position at the NFL scouting combine in February.

“Everybody knows I’m a run stopper and pass rush kind of goes by the wayside with me. But definitely in the offseason that’s something I’ve been working on,” said Davis, who ran a 4.78-second 40-yard dash. “It’s just all working and about improving. This is what it’s all about. In the offseason you want to get better. I definitely think I’m doing that. I definitely think I can play (my athleticism) to my advantage.”

Best of the rest

Devonte Wyatt, Georgia; Travis Jones, UConn; Perrion Winfrey, Oklahoma; DeMarvin Leal, Texas A&M; Phidarian Mathis, Alabama.

Pick to click

Matt Henningsen, Wisconsin

Speaking of unusual athleticism among defensive linemen, Henningsen’s impressive on-campus workout at UW’s pro day has the former Badgers defensive tackle getting plenty of pre-draft attention. The former walk-on from Menomonee Falls visited the Miami Dolphins and Cincinnati Bengals, and he’s gone from being a potential undrafted free agent to a likely Day 3 pick.

After playing just two games during the COVID-19-impacted 2020 season, the 6-foot-3, 289-pound Henningsen finished 2021 with 33 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss and three sacks. He wasn’t invited to the NFL scouting combine, but his size and athleticism will get him the opportunity in the NFL before he puts his impressive academic transcript — Henningsen, who graduated in electrical engineering with a 4.0 grade-point average and also earned a master’s degree, was a finalist for the 2021 William V. Campbell Trophy, considered the “Academic Heisman” — in the non-football world.

“For me, it was all about sticking to a routine and making sure I kept football and school first. That was what was most important in my life, so that’s what I spent most of my time doing,” Henningsen said in an ESPN Wisconsin interview late last season before the Las Vegas Bowl.

“I’m obviously going to try to play professionally, but it’s all about sticking to your routine and budgeting your time correctly.”

History lesson

In four drafts under Gutekunst, the Packers have little to show for their picks along the defensive line. He’s selected only three defensive linemen entering his fifth draft: James Looney (seventh round, 2018); Kingsley Keke (fifth round, 2019); and Slaton (fifth round, 2021). Looney washed out and moved to tight end before departing, while Keke seemed to be on an upward trajectory before he was released late last season under mysterious circumstances.

Of course, defensive line might be the most difficult position to hit on consistently. Even Thompson, with Clark, Raji and 2012 fourth-round pick Mike Daniels as his hits, had plenty of misses, from early round disappointments early in his tenure such as Justin Harrell (16th overall, 2007) and Jerel Worthy (51st overall, 2012), to third-round non-factors like Khyri Thornton (85th overall, 2014) and Montravius Adams (93rd overall, 2017).