NFL DRAFT 2022 | Defensive backs: Despite their impressive trio on the corner, could safety be an option early in the draft?

GREEN BAY — With Jaire Alexander, Eric Stokes and Rasul Douglas, the Green Bay Packers will put their top three cornerbacks up against anyone else’s trio in the NFL.

But they’ll have to prove their superiority on the field in 2022, and all three have something to prove individually, too.

Can Alexander, a second-team All-Pro and Pro Bowler in 2020, return to form after missing much of last season with a serious shoulder injury? (And will he indeed play the 2022 season on his fifth-year option if he doesn’t get the security of a long-term extension before the season kicks off?)

Can Stokes, who played more than the coaches were planning on him playing as a rookie, parlay his strong debut season into being a top-flight cover man, or will there be some regression?

And can Douglas, one of the best feel-good stories in the entire league last season, replicate his success and prove he didn’t simply catch lightning in a bottle after a season in which he intercepted a team-high five passes, including two he returned for touchdowns?

If they all can deliver, then the Packers will be a formidable pass defense, even as their steady-as-they-go safeties — veteran Adrian Amos and 2019 first-round pick Darnell Savage — enter crucial seasons of their own.

Amos, part of general manager Brian Gutekunst’s four-player 2019 free agent class, is the only member of the group that either hasn’t gotten a contract extension (as outside linebacker Preston Smith received earlier this offseason) or been released (as outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith and offensive lineman Billy Turner were in March cost-cutting moves).

Meanwhile, the Packers must decide by next Monday whether they want to commit fifth-year option money to Savage, who has been a solid player for them but has yet to develop into a consistent playmaker after being the 21st overall pick in 2019.

“Him and Adrian complement each other so well,” Gutekunst said of Savage.

But while it seems like a sure thing that fellow first-round pick Rashan Gary, who as the 12th overall pick is set to get a guaranteed 2023 base salary of $10.892 million, will have his fifth-year option exercised, the Packers may have a tougher decision with Savage, whose 2023 salary would be $7.901 million if the Packers do so.

As a result, safety is a sneaky need on Gutekunst’s draft to-do list, albeit well down the list after wide receiver, edge rusher, offensive lineman and tight end.

Of course, exercising fifth-year options with your first-round picks aren’t a panacea for keeping your young, up-and-coming players happy. Just consider Alexander’s situation.

Alexander is set to be paid $13.294 million guaranteed in his fifth-year option year, but as other former first-round picks have done, he could make life difficult for the Packers if he refuses to play without a long-term extension. And, frankly, it would be hard to blame Alexander for playing hard ball, considering the Cleveland Browns just gave their shutdown corner, Denzel Ward, a five-year, $100.5 million extension that included a whopping $71.25 million in guarantees.

Alexander should expect a similar contract and would be wise to push for a new deal before playing the 2022 season for far less in guaranteed money.

Asked at last month’s NFL Meetings if he wants to get an extension done with Alexander sooner rather than later, Gutekunst replied, “Yeah, we’d love to. We’ll kind of see how that goes. He’s such a big part of what we’re doing, he’s been such a good player for us since the day he arrived. We’d love for that to happen. Certainly, we’ve been in communication with his representation and we will continue to be as we go through the year.”

While Alexander’s situation probably won’t impact the Packers’ draft strategy, given their recent success with first-round cornerbacks, if a highly regarded one falls to them, they could certainly pounce on the opportunity to strengthen an obvious strength.

“There’s so many unforeseen circumstances that present themselves in the NFL. That is one position you can never have enough great players at,” head coach Matt LaFleur said. “The objective is to get the best 11 on the field. We’ll find a way to do that.”

Depth chart

23 — Jaire Alexander — CB, 5-foot-10, 196 pounds, 25 years old, Louisville

21 — Eric Stokes — CB, 6-0, 194, 23, Georgia

31 — Adrian Amos — S, 6-0, 214, 28, Penn State

26 — Darnell Savage — S, 5-11, 198, 24, Maryland

29 — Rasul Douglas — CB, 6-2, 209, 26, West Virginia

22 — Shemar Jean-Charles — CB, 5-10, 184, 23, Appalachian State

48 — Kabion Ento — CB, 6-1, 187, 26, Colorado

25 — Keisean Nixon — CB, 5-10, 200, 24, South Carolina

43 — Kiondre Thomas — CB, 6-0, 186, 24, Kansas State

36 — Vernon Scott — S, 6-2, 202, 24, TCU

38 — Innis Gaines — S, 6-1, 202, 23, TCU

30 — Shawn Davis — S, 5-11, 202, 24, Florida

Best in class

Derek Stingley Jr., LSU

The question about Stingley isn’t how good he is. That’s not up for debate. It’s whether he can stay healthy at the NFL level after battling injuries each of his final two years in college — including missing the Tigers’ final nine games of last season with a Lisfranc foot injury.

"I feel fine right now. It doesn't even feel like I hurt it in the first place," Stingley said after his April 6 pro day, explaining that the injury originally occurred on the first day of training camp last summer and that he played through it for three games before it got so bad that he needed surgery. “I just wanted to show that nothing has changed over these past couple of years.”

As a freshman in 2019, Stingley intercepted six passes to help the Tigers to the national championship, but injuries the past two seasons have led to questions about how durable he will be as an every-down NFL player.

“I know myself,” he said at the NFL scouting combine. “And I know that when I’m at the best version of myself, I’m the greatest.”

Best of the rest

Kyle Hamilton, Notre Dame; Ahmad Gardner, Cincinnati; Dax Hill, Michigan; Trent McDuffie, Washington; Andrew Booth Jr., Clemson; Kaiir Elam, Florida; Lewis Cine, Georgia.

Pick to click

Ahmad Gardner, Cincinnati

Nicknamed “Sauce” by his youth football coach when he was 6 years old, Gardner doesn’t lack for confidence — or talent. He’s nearly 6-foot-3 and has 33¾-inch arms, and he uses that length in man coverage, where he excels.

While he’ll need to add strength to be more effective at the NFL level, his coverage skills are second-to-none and he figures to only get better after leaving the Bearcats after three seasons.

Asked at the NFL scouting combine what he’d write about himself if he were doing a pre-draft scouting report, Gardner replied, “I'd write that I'm very competitive. I want to be very physical. I am very physical. I love being on the field with my brothers, flying around the field. And I don't take anything for granted.”

History lesson

Over the past eight drafts, the Packers have invested a ton of high-pick draft capital on their secondary, under previous GM Ted Thompson and then Gutekunst.

Thompson used his 2014 and 2015 first-round picks on the secondary (Alabama safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix and Arizona State safety/cornerback Damarious Randall) and three second-round picks: Miami (Ohio) cornerback Quinten Rollins (No. 62) in 2015; Washington’s Kevin King (No. 33 overall, the first pick of the second round) in 2017; and North Carolina State safety Josh Jones (No. 61) in 2017. The King pick came after Thompson traded back, out of the first round, and thereby missed out on University of Wisconsin edge rusher T.J. Watt, who won the 2021 NFL defensive player of the year award. Of those five picks, no one remains on the roster, although King, an unrestricted free agent, has yet to sign elsewhere.

Gutekunst, meanwhile, has had five first-round picks in his first four drafts as GM and has picked defensive backs with three of them: Alexander (No. 18 overall in 2018); Savage (No. 21 overall in 2019) and Stokes (No. 29 overall last year).

While Alexander has been Gutekunst’s best pick — with offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins, a second-round pick in 2019, running a close second — the jury is still out on Savage, who has been decent but not the field-tilter the Packers had hoped, and on Stokes, who had a strong rookie season when pressed into action but who must avoid the sophomore slump.