NFL cuts isolation time for players who test positive for COVID-19

Hoyer, Uche and King make it five Patriots players who have been added to the COVID-19 list in two days. Linebackers Matt Judon and Ja’Whaun Bentley, two of the Patriots' most productive defensive players, were added Monday. While New England has some depth at linebacker, Judon has been its best pass rusher and leads the team with 12 1/2 sacks.

“We still have guys in our room that played a lot of ball, and I would also say, you either can replace people with another person or you can replace it through scheme,” Mayo said. “So we’re still going through that process right now. Who do we want to put out on the field, what the game plan is for this week, but at the end of the day, the guys that are out there, they’ll be ready to go. Hopefully we get those guys back, but just like I said earlier, we’ve just got to treat it as an injury.”