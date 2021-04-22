NFL alters replay procedures, eliminates preseason OTs, defeats onside kick proposal

“I do believe there is some merit, maybe not the fourth-and-15, but the fans want to see the stars with the ball in their hands,” Vincent said. “I think there is something there with that option for the club to be able to get back into the game when down two scores ... that could be something I see happening in the future. That is good for the player and it is also good for those watching the game.”

Owners did approve establishing a maximum number of players in the setup zone (between 10 and 25 yards from the kickoff) in hopes of enhancing onside kick opportunities. Defending teams will be limited to nine players in that zone.

“Special teams (committee) suggested a maximum number of people in the setup zone, and for one year only we'll try that and see what that does to the onside kick numbers,” McKay said.

Also approved were ensuring enforcement of all accepted penalties committed by either team during successive extra-point attempts, and adding a loss of down for a second forward pass thrown from behind the line of scrimmage, and for a pass thrown after the ball returns behind the line.

McKay said a point of emphasis this year will be cracking down on taunting on the field. The league found too many potential incidents in 2020.