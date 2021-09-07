NFL 2021: While NFC is Bucs and Packers, the AFC clearly is the deeper, more powerful conference

"It’s not one of those deals where you can get ahead early and think you can slack off. No, every single day we have to put the work in and not necessarily really get caught up on who’s 5-0 early in the year, just keeping our heads down working and we’ll see where we’re at at the end of the year.”

Adds Browns safety John Johnson III, who jumped conferences this season, signing with Cleveland as a free agent after four years with the Rams:

“You got some big-time contenders — even just in this division alone. And then you look at Buffalo and Kansas City and you never know who else in that division with Kansas City can come alive. Denver can come alive, so I think it is pretty competitive, and it’s a different game.”

A different game in every way, because the continuing COVID-19 pandemic likely will be a competitive factor as the NFL plays a 17-game regular season for the first time.

Vaccinated players have a distinct freedom advantage in how they can conduct their lives — at least for now — compared to the unvaccinated. More than 93% of the players have gotten the vaccine, but it doesn't take much to cause an outbreak, as the Titans and Cowboys witnessed during the preseason.