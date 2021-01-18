NFC title game will be rematch with Buccaneers — and Aaron Rodgers vs. Tom Brady — but this time at Lambeau Field

Now, they’ll face off for the second time in a three-month span.

“(Brady) has obviously done it at the highest of levels for so long. He’s been an icon at the position. He’s been somebody that we’ve all looked up to for so many years as the standard of excellence,” Rodgers said before the Oct. 18 game. “I think there’s a ton of admiration and respect for the way that he’s played the game from so many of us, especially us guys who’ve been in the same era for so many years with him and gotten to compete with him every now and then, (me) being an NFC guy.”

In that game, Rodgers threw a pair of interceptions — including a pick-6 that cornerback Jamel Dean returned 32 yards after the Packers got out to a 10-0 lead. Rodgers finished the game with his worst passer rating of the season (35.4) and completed just 16 of 35 passes for 160 yards without a touchdown — the only game all season in which Rodgers failed to throw a touchdown pass.

Rodgers went on to finish the regular season with 48 touchdown passes, only five interceptions and an NFL-best 121.5 passer rating, the second-highest in NFL history (to his 122.5 rating in 2011). And against the Rams, he went 23 for 36 for 296 yards with two touchdown passes and a TD run for a 108.1 rating.