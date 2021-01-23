NFC title game matchups: Where else to start but Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers?

WHEN THE PACKERS HAVE THE BALL

Green Bay doesn't have the multi-pronged attack Tampa Bay does, but it has the top receiver in this game in All-Pro Davante Adams. It's pretty simple when it comes to somewhat neutralizing Rodgers, who is having perhaps the best season of his Hall of Fame-caliber career: slow down Adams. Few opponents have done so no matter who or how many DBs cover Adams.

The burden will fall much of the time on an underrated group of cornerbacks featuring Carlton Davis, Jamel Dean and Sean Murphy-Bunting. Indeed, both teams have impressive secondaries, with rookie Antoine Winfield Jr., and Jordan Whitehead performing well at safety for Bowles.

Unlike Brady, Rodgers can create outside the pocket, and he's especially dangerous when doing so. His star running back, Aaron Jones, not only is terrific in the ground game, but he's a top-level receiver. Few teams run screens to wideouts as well as the Pack — except the Buccaneers, who rank second in that category to Green Bay's fifth.