New York Giants interview former Packers coach Mike McCarthy

Green Bay won the Super Bowl in 2010 as the No. 6 seed in the NFC.

The Packers haven't been to the Super Bowl since, and McCarthy was criticized during his Green Bay tenure for not getting more out of a team led by quarterback Aaron Rodgers, and for an offense that grew stale.

The Giants handed McCarthy one of his toughest losses, beating the Packers in a divisional-round game after the team went 15-1 in the regular season.

McCarthy has a proven record with quarterbacks, having worked with Brett Favre and Rodgers. The Giants need someone to develop Daniel Jones in his second season.

The Giants went 4-12 this past season. When McCarthy took over the Packers in 2006, they were coming off a 4-12 season. They improved to 8-8 in his first season and 13-3 the following year, when he won the first of six division titles.

McCarthy entered the NFL in 1993 as the Kansas City Chiefs' offensive assistant/quality control coach and held that same position in New Orleans from 2000-04. Two years later, he started four-season stint as the Chiefs' quarterbacks coach. McCarthy moved to Green Bay as the quarterbacks coach in 1999. He was the offensive coordinator for the Saints from 2000-04 and the San Francisco 49ers in 2005.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0