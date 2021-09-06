New Packers punter Corey Bojorquez not afraid of competition — or of asking Aaron Rodgers for his jersey

“I asked him if I could get his jersey,” Bojorquez offered, smiling. “They were wearing the throwback ones. That was definitely a longshot.”

And?

“And,” Bojorquez confessed, “I did not get one.”

Perhaps Bojorquez will revisit the request now that the two are teammates. And perhaps Rodgers will oblige, now that he knows who Bojorquez is.

Rodgers will definitely take a liking to Bojorquez when he hears about his competitiveness.

After not receiving a qualifying offer from the Bills as a restricted free agent in the spring despite leading the NFL in gross punting average (50.8 yards) in 2020, Bojorquez wasn’t sure where to go next. There was initially limited interest in him on the free agent market, and while a few teams eventually came calling, he opted to take an offer from the Rams, who already had Johnny Hekker, a four-time All-Pro and the NFL’s all-decade punter for the 2010s.

“Johnny's one of the best punters to ever play,” Bojorquez said. “Trying to beat him for a job is dang near impossible.”

And yet, he chose the Rams instead of another team where he might’ve had a better shot at winning the job? And Hekker’s presence actually made the Rams more appealing?