New Dolphins QBs coach Darrell Bevell offers evaluation of Tua Tagovailoa, keys for his success

The public displays backing Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa have been made.
The team put the word out that it is not pursuing another quarterback, hired a coach who formed an offensive staff that will build around Tagovailoa and even promoted video of that first interaction between Tagovailoa and first-time head coach Mike McDaniel.
Now, it's time for McDaniel, offensive coordinator Frank Smith and quarterbacks coach Darrell Bevell to base their offense around what they have in Tagovailoa, while offering him as much support as possible in a revamped offensive line, improved running game and ample pass-catching targets.
Bevell, who will be tasked with taking Tagovailoa's game to the next level in a critical third season for the former Alabama quarterback, has had a conversation with him, but the two can't work together on the field yet per NFL rules.
"The first thing is to get him ingrained in this system," said Bevell, whose title also includes passing-game coordinator, on Wednesday. "Once we are able to do that, then I think the system is going to be built and tailored to him and to be able to bring out all the positives in his game."
Bevell, who has 15 years of offensive coordinator experience and was an interim head coach at the end of the past two seasons with the Detroit Lions and Jacksonville Jaguars, has already found some of the traits he likes most about his new quarterback.
"I think he's a really accurate passer," Bevell said. "That's the thing that jumped out at me right away as I was looking at him. I haven't done like a complete deep dive yet, but I've looked at enough tape that I like the accuracy that he has.
"I like his ability to be able to make some off-schedule plays. He can get outside the pocket. He's not going to be a major runner, but he can run and make plays with his feet. I really like those kinds of things."
Those are the positives. Now, what about Tagovailoa's much-maligned arm strength? Could that create limitations in his ability to make all the throws required of him in the revamped offense?
"I think it's important for me to be able to see the ball coming out of his hand in person," said Bevell. "I can see it on tape. I can see him making some of the throws. There are questions that I have, but I want to see the ball come out of his hand in person. That's the one thing for me, always, on tape, is it's hard to really tell the true velocity, so I want to get him out here on the grass and see exactly what it looks like.
"From what I've seen, we'll definitely be able to have high success from him being able to throw the football. He can make many of the throws that we're going to ask him to do, and the ones that he can't, then we're going to do something different."
Bevell brings ample experience working with great quarterbacks. Early the 2000s, he got his start in the NFL coaching Brett Favre with the Green Bay Packers once Favre was already established and a three-time MVP. He had Aaron Rodgers as a rookie in 2005 that was backing up Favre.
Bevell developed Russell Wilson in Seattle from a third-round draft pick to a perennial Pro Bowl quarterback and Super Bowl champion. He also worked with Matthew Stafford at the end of his tenure with the Lions before Stafford joined the Los Angeles Rams, who won the Super Bowl two weeks ago. Bevell also had 2021 top draft pick Trevor Lawrence last season as a rookie with the Jaguars.
"I've coached old guys, coached young guys, and all those kind of guys in between," Bevell said. "Different levels of knowledge, different levels of skill sets, and just trying to tailor the games to them."
Some compared Tagovailoa to Wilson coming into the league - similar size, accuracy and ability to extend plays. Is there a path for Tagovailoa to find Wilson's level of success?
"Russell is a very driven player," said Bevell, who was the Seahawks' offensive coordinator from 2011 to 2017, with Wilson there starting in 2012. "He wants to be great in every way, and he's a tireless worker to be able to get that done.
"That's the first thing, just the preparation, the dogged determination that 'I am going to be great, and I don't care what anybody else says.' I think that's a great starting point. Because then, when you have that belief in yourself, then that's when you start acting in accordance with that. You put in the time, you work, and you do all those things you need to get your game to meeting expectations."
Bevell is not coming to Miami to make drastic mechanical changes with Tagovailoa and his throwing motion.
"A lot of it starts with their base and their feet," Bevell said. "Your motion is your motion. It's going to be that way for a long time. It's like, 'Hey walk over there, pick up a rock and throw it.' That's your motion. And so, I'm not going to mess with that. It's the footwork, the timing, the seeing things, the pre-snap reads, the post-snap reads, those kinds of things. He throws the ball fine. I'm not going to tinker with that too much."
And Bevell hopes that the expected emphasis on the running game that McDaniel and Smith's offense should bring to the Dolphins will aid Tagovailoa's development.
"Any time you run the football, that's a quarterback's best friend," he said.
1 of 14
Alex Hornibrook vs. BYU - Sept. 16, 2017
M.P. KING, STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Alex Hornibrook completed 18-of-19 passes for 256 yards and four touchdowns in UW's 40-6 victory over the Brigham Young Cougars on Sept. 16, 2017, in Provo, Utah.
Wide receiver Quintez Cephus caught two touchdown passes, while tight end Troy Fumagalli and wide receiver A.J. Taylor each caught one.
Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Russell Wilson drops back to pass in the first quarter of Wisconsin's 42-13 victory over the Minnesota Golden Gophers at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Nov. 12, 2011.
Wilson completed 16-of-17 passes in the game for 178 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions. Wide receiver Nick Toon caught two of the touchdown passes, while tight end Jacob Pedersen and running back Montee Ball each caught one.
Wisconsin quarterback Scott Tolzien drops back to pass on a touchdown play to tight end Lance Kendricks in the second quarter of the Badgers' 70-23 victory over the Northwestern Wildcats on Nov. 27, 2010, at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison.
Tolzien completed 15-of-19 passes in the game for 230 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions. Kendricks caught one of the four touchdown passes, while wide receiver Nick Toon caught two and wide receiver David Gilreath caught one.
Wisconsin quarterback Scott Tolzien (16) celebrates in the end zone with wide receiver Nick Toon (1) and center Peter Konz (66) after Toon's touchdown reception in the third quarter of the Badgers' 35-24 victory over the Michigan Wolverines on Nov. 14, 2009, at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison.
Tolzien completed 16-of-24 passes in the game for 240 yards, four touchdowns and one interception. Toon caught two of the touchdown passes, while tight ends Lance Kendricks and Garrett Graham each caught one.
Wisconsin Badgers quarterback John Stocco looks for an open receiver in the first quarter of the Badgers' 48-12 victory over the Minnesota Gophers on Oct. 14, 2006, at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison.
Stocco completed 12-of-19 passes in the game for 193 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions. Tight end Travis Beckum caught two of the touchdown passes, while tight end Andy Crooks and wide receiver Luke Swan each caught one.
Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Jim Sorgi is sacked by a Michigan State defender during the Badgers' 56-21 victory over the Spartans on Nov. 15, 2003, at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison. Despite getting leveled on the play, Sorgi tied Darell Bevell for the school record with five touchdown passes in a single game.
Sorgi completed 16-of-24 passes in the game, connecting with wide receiver Lee Evans on all five of his touchdown throws.
Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Jim Sorgi is squeezed by Minnesota Gophers defenders Ben West and Eli Ward during the Badgers' 37-34 loss to the Gophers on Nov. 8, 2003, at the Metrodome in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Sorgi completed 23-of-34 passes in the loss for 305 yards, four touchdowns and one interception. Wide receiver Owen Daniels caught two of the touchdown passes, while wide receivers Lee Evans and Darrin Charles each caught one.
Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Darrell Bevell celebrates a 21-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter of the Badgers' 21-16 Rose Bowl victory over the UCLA Bruins on Jan. 1, 1994, in Pasadena, California.
To kick off that season, Bevell set the school record for most touchdown passes in a single game with five in Wisconsin's 35-17 victory over Nevada in the Badgers' season opener Sept. 4, 1993.
Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Randy Wright threw four touchdown passes in the Badgers' 45-14 victory over the Indiana Hoosiers on Oct. 22, 1983, at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison.
Wright also helped lead Wisconsin to its first bowl victory, over the Kansas State Wildcats in the Independence Bowl on Dec. 11, 1982, before being drafted by the Green Bay Packers in the sixth round of the 1984 NFL draft.
Every game where a Wisconsin QB threw 4 or more touchdowns
When Badgers quarterback Alex Hornibrook completed his fourth touchdown pass in Wisconsin's 40-6 win over Brigham Young on Saturday, he joined an exclusive club.
Only eight other Badgers have managed to throw four TDs in a single game, and only Darrell Bevell and Jim Sorgi have thrown five.
Here is a quick look back at those standout performances, starting with Hornibrook's effort in Saturday's win over the Cougars in Provo, Utah.
1 of 14
Alex Hornibrook vs. BYU - Sept. 16, 2017
M.P. KING, STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Alex Hornibrook completed 18-of-19 passes for 256 yards and four touchdowns in UW's 40-6 victory over the Brigham Young Cougars on Sept. 16, 2017, in Provo, Utah.
Wide receiver Quintez Cephus caught two touchdown passes, while tight end Troy Fumagalli and wide receiver A.J. Taylor each caught one.
Russell Wilson at Minnesota - Nov. 12, 2011
M.P. KING, STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Russell Wilson drops back to pass in the first quarter of Wisconsin's 42-13 victory over the Minnesota Golden Gophers at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Nov. 12, 2011.
Wilson completed 16-of-17 passes in the game for 178 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions. Wide receiver Nick Toon caught two of the touchdown passes, while tight end Jacob Pedersen and running back Montee Ball each caught one.
Scott Tolzien vs. Northwestern - Nov. 27, 2010
M.P. KING, STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin quarterback Scott Tolzien drops back to pass on a touchdown play to tight end Lance Kendricks in the second quarter of the Badgers' 70-23 victory over the Northwestern Wildcats on Nov. 27, 2010, at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison.
Tolzien completed 15-of-19 passes in the game for 230 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions. Kendricks caught one of the four touchdown passes, while wide receiver Nick Toon caught two and wide receiver David Gilreath caught one.
Scott Tolzien vs. Michigan - Nov. 14, 2009
CRAIG SCHREINER, STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin quarterback Scott Tolzien (16) celebrates in the end zone with wide receiver Nick Toon (1) and center Peter Konz (66) after Toon's touchdown reception in the third quarter of the Badgers' 35-24 victory over the Michigan Wolverines on Nov. 14, 2009, at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison.
Tolzien completed 16-of-24 passes in the game for 240 yards, four touchdowns and one interception. Toon caught two of the touchdown passes, while tight ends Lance Kendricks and Garrett Graham each caught one.
Scott Tolzien vs. Michigan State - Sept. 26, 2009
MICHELLE STOCKER, STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Scott Tolzien drops back to pass during the Badgers' 38-30 victory over the Michigan State Spartans on Sept. 26, 2009, at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison.
Tolzien completed 19-of-31 passes in the game for 243 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions. Tight end Garrett Graham caught three of the touchdown passes and wide receiver Nick Toon caught one.
John Stocco vs. Minnesota - Oct. 14, 2006
JOHN MANIACI, STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin Badgers quarterback John Stocco looks for an open receiver in the first quarter of the Badgers' 48-12 victory over the Minnesota Gophers on Oct. 14, 2006, at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison.
Stocco completed 12-of-19 passes in the game for 193 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions. Tight end Travis Beckum caught two of the touchdown passes, while tight end Andy Crooks and wide receiver Luke Swan each caught one.
John Stocco vs. Northwestern - Oct. 8, 2005
JOHN MANIACI, STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin Badgers quarterback John Stocco, right, and head coach Barry Alvarez walk off the field after a heartbreaking 51-48 loss to the Northwestern Wildcats on Oct. 8, 2005, in Evanston, Illinois.
Stocco completed 24-of-31 passes in the loss for 326 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions. Wide receiver Jonathan Orr caught all four of Stocco's touchdown passes.
Jim Sorgi vs. Michigan State - Nov. 15, 2003
JOHN MANIACI, STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Jim Sorgi is sacked by a Michigan State defender during the Badgers' 56-21 victory over the Spartans on Nov. 15, 2003, at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison. Despite getting leveled on the play, Sorgi tied Darell Bevell for the school record with five touchdown passes in a single game.
Sorgi completed 16-of-24 passes in the game, connecting with wide receiver Lee Evans on all five of his touchdown throws.
Jim Sorgi vs. Minnesota - Nov. 8, 2003
JOHN MANIACI, STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Jim Sorgi is squeezed by Minnesota Gophers defenders Ben West and Eli Ward during the Badgers' 37-34 loss to the Gophers on Nov. 8, 2003, at the Metrodome in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Sorgi completed 23-of-34 passes in the loss for 305 yards, four touchdowns and one interception. Wide receiver Owen Daniels caught two of the touchdown passes, while wide receivers Lee Evans and Darrin Charles each caught one.
Darrell Bevell vs. Purdue - Oct. 16, 1993
MIKE DEVRIES, CAPITAL TIMES
Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Darrell Bevell, center, celebrates following the Badgers' 21-16 victory over the UCLA Bruins in the Rose Bowl on Jan. 1, 1994, in Pasadena, California.
Earlier that season, Bevell completed four touchdown passes in the Badgers' 42-28 victory over the Purdue Boilermakers on Oct. 16, 1993, in West Lafayette, Indiana.
Darrell Bevell vs. Nevada - Sept. 4, 1993
MIKE DEVRIES, CAPITAL TIMES
Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Darrell Bevell celebrates a 21-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter of the Badgers' 21-16 Rose Bowl victory over the UCLA Bruins on Jan. 1, 1994, in Pasadena, California.
To kick off that season, Bevell set the school record for most touchdown passes in a single game with five in Wisconsin's 35-17 victory over Nevada in the Badgers' season opener Sept. 4, 1993.
Mike Howard vs. Northern Illinois - Sept. 13, 1986
STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES
The 1980s were a rough stretch for fans of the Wisconsin football team, with only 29,776 fans entering Camp Randall Stadium on Nov. 25, 1989, for the final game of Don Morton's tenure as coach.
One bright moment in the decade came on Sept. 13, 1986, when Wisconsin quarterback Mike Howard completed four touchdown passes in UW's 35-20 victory over Northern Illinois at Camp Randall.
Randy Wright vs. Indiana - Oct. 22, 1983
STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES
Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Randy Wright threw four touchdown passes in the Badgers' 45-14 victory over the Indiana Hoosiers on Oct. 22, 1983, at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison.
Wright also helped lead Wisconsin to its first bowl victory, over the Kansas State Wildcats in the Independence Bowl on Dec. 11, 1982, before being drafted by the Green Bay Packers in the sixth round of the 1984 NFL draft.
Neil Graff vs. Indiana - Oct. 25, 1969
ASSOCIATED PRESS ARCHIVES
Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Neil Graff competed four touchdown passes in the Badgers' 36-34 victory over the Indiana Hoosiers on Oct. 25, 1969, at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison.
Graff's performance was the first four-touchdown game in school history.
The Detroit Lions on Saturday fired Matt Patricia and Bob Quinn, who hired the coach to replace Jim Caldwell, and effectively ended the franchise's attempt to replicate the success the men helped Bill Belichick achieve in New England.
Darrell Bevell, who quarterbacked UW to victory in the 1994 Rose Bowl, throws during warm-ups when he was interim coach of the Detroit Lions in 2020.