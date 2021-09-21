New coach, new QB, same early results for struggling Lions

“I’m not a negative person,” Campbell said. “I’m all about going to work. I want guys that are resilient that are willing to go back to work, they love ball, they’re going to clean up their mistakes. Those are the guys that I’m looking for, man. I’m not a sulker. You’re not going to get me down. Those are the type of people that I want around me.”

Campbell remains optimistic he has a group that can turn things around.

“I want guys that are looking for solutions,” he said. "We’re going to fix our mess, because we put ourselves in this mess. That’s what I’m looking for. I think we’re going to be just fine. We’ll be upbeat. You know what, it should sting. I hope it does sting. It stings me.”

Campbell and Goff said the offense continually shot itself in the foot. And Goff was under pressure to perform with Green Bay's Aaron Rodgers facing a depleted Lions secondary.

The Lions were already missing their top cornerback after Jeff Okudah, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2020 draft, ruptured an Achilles tendon in a 41-33 season-opening loss to the San Francisco 49ers. Ifeatu Melifonwu, a rookie third-round pick from Syracuse, made his first career start in place of Okudah but injured his thigh in the third quarter.