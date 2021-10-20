Needing help on the edge, Packers defense turns to Whitney Mercilus

He also wanted to make sure — after suffering through a 4-12 season last year and a 1-5 start this year — that he went to a Super Bowl contender, which the 5-1 Packers certainly are.

“It’s a rebuild phase, honestly,” Mercilus told Wilson following his release Tuesday. “Anybody can see that from the outside perspective.

“As far as the direction I want to go, it’s definitely being with a team that has a chance to make it to the playoffs and has a chance to make it to the Super Bowl and to be with a contender, honestly. That’s the direction I want to go. I’m in the back half of my career, to get a chance to put a cherry on the top.

“Honestly, it’s a blessing. I’m not sad. I’ve been blessed with the time to play 10 years in the NFL, just a kid from Akron. You watch the NFL change lives, change generationally. Being able to have that in my life has been amazing. I’ve impacted so many people on the field and off the field as well.”

Mercilus recorded 57 sacks in his time with the Texans, with a career-best 12 in 2015. He had four sacks last season while playing in 13 games and had one year remaining on a four-year, $54 million extension he signed before the 2019 season.