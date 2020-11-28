NBC's Tony Dungy doesn't think it matters which QB Bears start against Packers

Tirico, hoping they can muster a competitive game against the 7-3 Packers, is eager to point out that the Bears, no matter how dreadful they've looked, still control their fate this season.

Run the table in their remaining six games, and they're NFC North champs. No, really.

"Go ask fans in about 20 other cities if they would like to see their team have a chance to win out and win the division," he said. "It's all right in front of them if they can figure out the offensive side. With their defense, they don't need to score 40 points a game. Three touchdowns in a game might be good enough to win. Get in the 20s, and I'll give this defense a chance to win these games.

"Yes, it (has been) hard to watch. Yes, the offense for three quarters against Tennessee and four quarters (versus the Vikings) was frustrating to watch for Bears fans, I'm sure. But if they can find something new, if they can find a spark, if they can just find a little bit of something, it'll give them a chance."

Tirico knows Chicagoans are tired of hearing Sid Luckman mentioned every time the Bears are on national TV. Sorry.

If you're sick of Sid Luckman references whenever the Bears play in prime time, blame the last 70 years of Bears quarterbacks.