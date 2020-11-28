NBC's Tony Dungy doesn't think it matters which QB Bears start against Packers

NBC analyst Tony Dungy doesn't think it matters who starts at quarterback for the Chicago Bears on Sunday night against the Green Bay Packers.
"I don't think it does," said Dungy, who will join Mike Tirico on the "Sunday Night Football" call from Lambeau Field. "I think you can tailor your game to either guy. Nick Foles brings some things to the table that maybe Mitch (Trubisky) doesn't. But Mitch brings some things too."
The point, according to Dungy, is neither quarterback will thrive unless the Bears revive their running game, which has been moribund in recent games.
"When you think back over the last 40 years, when the Bears have been really good, the run game has been there," said Dungy, who almost 14 years ago coached the Indianapolis Colts to victory over the Bears in soggy Super Bowl XLI, the last time the Bears were in the title game.
"Some way, somehow, they've got to get going running the football again. You can't be a good team in Chicago in December and January in bad weather at playoff time if you're not able to run the ball."
The Bears said Friday that Trubisky would start.
How the Bears play in January might have seemed relevant when they opened the season 5-1, no matter how inconsistent they looked, but it seems far less important as they emerge from their bye week at 5-5.
Tirico, hoping they can muster a competitive game against the 7-3 Packers, is eager to point out that the Bears, no matter how dreadful they've looked, still control their fate this season.
Run the table in their remaining six games, and they're NFC North champs. No, really.
"Go ask fans in about 20 other cities if they would like to see their team have a chance to win out and win the division," he said. "It's all right in front of them if they can figure out the offensive side. With their defense, they don't need to score 40 points a game. Three touchdowns in a game might be good enough to win. Get in the 20s, and I'll give this defense a chance to win these games.
"Yes, it (has been) hard to watch. Yes, the offense for three quarters against Tennessee and four quarters (versus the Vikings) was frustrating to watch for Bears fans, I'm sure. But if they can find something new, if they can find a spark, if they can just find a little bit of something, it'll give them a chance."
Tirico knows Chicagoans are tired of hearing Sid Luckman mentioned every time the Bears are on national TV. Sorry.
If you're sick of Sid Luckman references whenever the Bears play in prime time, blame the last 70 years of Bears quarterbacks.
"Now probably because we're having this conversation, we may not bring it up on Sunday night," Tirico said. "But (while) it is frustrating for Bears fans, it's head-scratching nationally to see this great a franchise have this much of a struggle finding a franchise quarterback. When you lean back and look back, you keep looking and looking and the longer you look, you end up at Sid Luckman."
It's especially salient compared with the Packers, who, between Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers, have enjoyed more than a quarter-century of first-ballot Hall of Fame quality at quarterback.
"With Bears fans, we know you've heard this," Tirico said. "The reason it comes up in a national broadcast especially is the context. The fan in L.A., the fan in Miami, they don't necessarily have the historical recall."
Even if the Bears didn't look ready for prime time against the Vikings on 'Monday Night Football,' the Packers rivalry boosts their prime-time appeal.
"This game always sells," Tirico said of the Chicago-Green Bay rivalry. "It always resonates with people, and I think in 2020, this year where everything's been upside down, it's nice to have something familiar. This is the weekend for the holiday of comfort food. This is comfort football. OK?
"It's the Bears and the Packers. I know I'm going to get a good, tough game. It's going to be cold. Fingers crossed, it snows at Lambeau. It's a chance for 3\u00bd hours to get yourself out of the malaise that has been this year . and just kind of escape. You almost feel like the world's normal again."
