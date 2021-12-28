'My name’s not Josh. It’s Yosh.’ The ‘totally amazing’ story of Yosh Nijman continues

GREEN BAY — Little did Matt LaFleur know at the time that, several years later the kid standing before him pointing out the typo on his binder would save the Green Bay Packers’ 2021 season.
It was 2019, and LaFleur was a rookie head coach presiding over his first post-draft rookie minicamp. LaFleur, hired in January, had held a pre-draft veteran minicamp at which he’d had his first on-field interactions with players, and now he was addressing the rookie class, headlined by two first-round draft picks (outside linebacker Rashan Gary, safety Darnell Savage).
After LaFleur’s initial welcome-to-the-NFL meeting broke, a soft-spoken, 6-foot-7, 314-pound offensive lineman — Yosh Nijman — approached the coach. He was an undrafted rookie free agent from Virginia Tech, and he had a complaint.
“I’ll never forget,” LaFleur recalled as the playoff-bound 12-3 Packers prepared for their final two regular-season games — Sunday night against the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field and Jan. 9 on the road against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. “We handed out the notebooks, and he gets his notebook and he comes up to me right afterward and he goes, ‘Hey, Coach, my name’s not Josh. It’s Yosh.’ I was like, ‘OK, Yosh, we’ll get that fixed for you.’
“He’s developed as much as anyone, I would say, over these last three years.”
As a result, Nijman — correct pronunciation: “My name is Yosh NIGH-man. The ‘J’ is silent. ‘Nijman’ is a Dutch last name and they don’t pronounce ‘J’ in that language,” Nijman explained — has more than simply made a name for himself filling in at left tackle with five-time All-Pro David Bakhtiari yet to play a snap yet this season and Pro Bowl left guard-turned-left tackle Elgton Jenkins having been lost for the season to a torn ACL in his left knee, the same injury that has sidelined Bakhtiari for nearly an entire calendar year.
In his seven starts, Nijman hasn’t just matched up with some of the NFL’s best pass rushers, but he’s played well. Of Pro Football Focus’ full-season grades of the Packers’ current five starting offensive linemen, Nijman is tied with left guard Jon Runyan for the highest grade (64.2), ahead of center Lucas Patrick (54.6), right guard Royce Newman (56.4) and right tackle Dennis Kelly (60.2).
His grade also is higher than center Josh Myers (60.9), who has been sidelined with a knee injury since Oct. 17, and ranks just behind that of veteran right tackle Billy Turner (65.9), who remains sidelined by a left knee injury suffered Dec. 12 against the Chicago Bears.
Now, compared to Bakhtiari’s grade last year (91.8) or Jenkins’ grade before his season-ending injury (82.3), Nijman isn’t an elite player. But given the level of competition he’s faced, it’s hard to deny how vital Nijman has been to the Packers having the best record in the NFL and the inside track to the NFC’s No. 1 seed and the lone conference first-round playoff bye that comes with it.
Rodgers impressed
“It’s totally amazing. That’s the beauty of football,” said quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who earlier this season admitted to being a Nijman doubter initially. “This game shows you something different all the time. It surprises you. There are stories that emerge every single season that warm your heart and make you feel good about what you’re doing and how special this game is, and Yosh is one of them.
“He was a bubble guy in camp. I thought he had a nice camp, was wondering how he’d fit on the squad. Sure enough, he was thrust in the starting lineup pretty quickly, and he’s done a great job. I love in this game when the confidence that a player starts to gain allows them to open up and you see more of the personality. I think it’s a really special part of this. We love seeing that personality from Yosh — not just ‘The Robot,’ but his confidence and him talking more. He’s a quiet man by nature. He goes about his business and doesn’t say a whole lot and makes zero excuses and just goes out and plays hard. I’m really proud of him.
“David told me a long time ago — he’s always been a big Yosh fan — he said he’s got incredible feet, and if he learns the little intricacies of playing left tackle, he thought he could be a really great player. … You’re talking about some of the best players in the league he’s gone against. We’ve given him some help at times, but there’s been a lot of one-on-ones. I’m really proud of how he’s played and love seeing him in the huddle and seeing his personality continue to come out and grow and shine, because he’s a great human being.”
To fully appreciate just how improbable-yet-impressive Nijman’s performance has been this season, consider this: Midway through the fourth quarter, when Nijman gingerly hobbled off the field and toward the blue pop-up medical tent on the Packers sideline, observers held their collective breath — just as they would have for Bakhtiari or Jenkins. There was no escaping the thought that, if Nijman’s injury proved to be serious, it might very well be the last insurmountable injury for a team that has been ravaged all season long, particularly on the offensive line.
Instead, Nijman missed only one series — during which LaFleur called three consecutive running plays in hopes of getting fourth-string left tackle Ben Braden acclimated — and once he returned to action, LaFleur returned to his more aggressive play-calling tack. While the offense was unable to close out the game, largely because star wide receiver Davante Adams lost a deep sideline ball in the Lambeau Field lights, confidence on that side of the ball was restored by the return of a guy who, before this season, had played just 14 regular-season offensive snaps
Taking on the sack masters
So far this season, Nijman has faced Pittsburgh’s T.J. Watt (NFL-best 17.5 sacks), Chicago’s Robert Quinn (17), San Francisco’s Nick Bosa (15), Cleveland’s Myles Garrett (15), Cincinnati’s Trey Hendrickson (14), the Los Angeles Rams’ Leonard Floyd (nine) and Von Miller (5.5) and Baltimore’s Justin Houston (4.5). PFF has charged Nijman with three sacks on the year.
“He’s had to block some pretty darned good defensive ends, and he’s done it at a really high level,” LaFleur said.
The Packers still can’t say for sure whether Bakhtiari, who did not practice last week and whose status for this week remains up in the air, will play again this season. Friday marks the one-year anniversary of him going down during a New Year’s Eve practice, and his absence had a profound impact on the Packers’ offense in the team’s NFC Championship Game loss to the eventual Super Bowl LV-champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers a few weeks later.
Amid the uncertainty with Bakhtiari, Nijman has simply gone about his preparation each week and taken whatever additional coaching Bakhtiari shares with him to augment what offensive line coach Adam Stenavich and assistant Luke Butkus give him.
“I’m really just living in the moment and taking it one day at a time and just having fun with everybody out there,” Nijman said, adding that he's reflected on his unlikely journey throughout the season on game days as a way to prepare for that day's challenges. “I’m just grateful to put on that helmet, be in the NFL and playing for the Packers. It’s really a dream come true given all the circumstances. I’m just grateful, really grateful."
As for why Rodgers, for instance, has pronounced his name differently (“NEESH-min,” is how Rodgers has said it several times), Nijman chuckled and took the blame, saying, “I think I personally didn’t really articulate what my name was in front of the team, so everyone was just saying a figment of what they thought it was. But the ‘J’ is silent, so it is Yosh NIGH-man.”
But whatever you call him, be sure to call him this, too: a godsend to the Packers’ offense.
“We are so fortunate to have Yosh. I think he’s come so far from his first time stepping in this building,” LaFleur said. “Again, ‘Steno’ and Butkus have done such a great job with him in his development, investing in him as a person, the time they put in with him on a daily basis. But also, you’ve got to give the person credit — just how he’s taken to the coaching, not only from Steno and Butkus, but guys like David Bakhtiari.
“We are fortunate. Yosh has been playing at a really high level.”