'My name’s not Josh. It’s Yosh.’ The ‘totally amazing’ story of Yosh Nijman continues

Rodgers impressed

“It’s totally amazing. That’s the beauty of football,” said quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who earlier this season admitted to being a Nijman doubter initially. “This game shows you something different all the time. It surprises you. There are stories that emerge every single season that warm your heart and make you feel good about what you’re doing and how special this game is, and Yosh is one of them.

“He was a bubble guy in camp. I thought he had a nice camp, was wondering how he’d fit on the squad. Sure enough, he was thrust in the starting lineup pretty quickly, and he’s done a great job. I love in this game when the confidence that a player starts to gain allows them to open up and you see more of the personality. I think it’s a really special part of this. We love seeing that personality from Yosh — not just ‘The Robot,’ but his confidence and him talking more. He’s a quiet man by nature. He goes about his business and doesn’t say a whole lot and makes zero excuses and just goes out and plays hard. I’m really proud of him.