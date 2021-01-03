MVP? MVP? Aaron Rodgers states his final case with masterful performance in finale

But don’t try to tell Adams there should be any debate about who had the best year.

“The MVP should be locked up. There’s nothing else to really talk about,” Adams said. “You look at what we’ve done and what he’s been able to do. They’ve hit him with everything. Said he didn’t have any weapons, and we go out there and go 13-3 in the regular season. Which isn’t our main goal, obviously, but it’s a hell of an accomplishment, especially when you’re in your second year with a new staff.

“I could talk all day about his MVP (résumé) and all of that, but I think he’s allowed his play to do that. It’s pretty clear to me who the MVP of the season is. And it’s going to be a person who’s won a couple of them before.”

And yet, Rodgers said Sunday evening that he doesn’t necessarily think what he did this season will change his future with the team. After general manager Brian Gutekunst traded up in the first round of the April NFL Draft to take Utah State quarterback Jordan Love, Rodgers acknowledged it likely meant he wouldn’t have the ability finish his NFL career having only played for the Packers.

Surely a third MVP season changes that, right? Wrong.