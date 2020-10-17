Mutual admiration at center of Tom Brady-Aaron Rodgers relationship

"He's obviously done it at the highest of levels for so long. He's been an icon at the position. He's been somebody that we've all looked up to for so many years as the standard of excellence," Rodgers added. "I think there's a ton of admiration and respect for the way that he's played the game from so many of us, especially us guys who've been in the same era ... and gotten to compete with him."

Speaking of competition, Brady's good-natured beef with his Green Bay counterpart actually stems from some time they spent together a few years ago in Los Angeles.

Among other things they talked about how eating healthy and taking care of the body could extend playing careers and improve overall quality of life.

They also played nine holes of golf.

"He made a putt at the end to win, so I was a little (ticked) about that," Brady recalled. "I always enjoy my time around him. Still trying to get him back on the golf course, though."

Brady has followed the Green Bay quarterback's career ever since Rodgers was in college at Cal.

"He's just been a great player. What's not to like about his game? When you're a quarterback, I think there's always mutual admiration because you appreciate: 'Man, it's a tough job,'" Brady said.