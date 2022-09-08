Mum’s the word: Elgton Jenkins, David Bakhtiari avoid questions about returning to action Sunday

GREEN BAY — Elgton Jenkins has a solid track record of being good with the media.

When beat writers have questions, the Green Bay Packers versatile fourth-year offensive lineman has been a stand-up guy. He even sought out several reporters last week to finish a conversation he’d initially tried to avoid.

That’s what made Thursday afternoon’s scene in the locker room not just funny, but elucidating when it comes to how reluctant Jenkins and David Bakhtiari are about discussing their potential returns to game action on Sunday at Minnesota after all the time they’ve missed with their respective torn ACLs in their left knees.

After Bakhtiari casually snuck past reporters and never broke stride on his way to the exit, Jenkins got caught with his pants down — literally. Shirtless, clad in a towel and compression shorts, he saw a media throng closing in. So he grabbed his clothes, shouted, “I’ve got a meeting!” and playfully hustled toward the door.

He would have gotten away with it, too, if he hadn’t been moving so fast that his baseball cap flew off his head, forcing him to stop and retrieve it before departing.

Now, eluding reporters and stopping on a dime to pick up your hat isn’t the same as playing right tackle and blocking Vikings motivated edge rusher Za’Darius Smith. But sprinting through the locker room and taking part in 11-on-11 team periods in practice both show how far Jenkins has come.

Packers coach Matt LaFleur said the team will not play it safe with him and/or Bakhtiari Sunday simply because of U.S. Bank Stadium’s artificial turf. The deciding factor on whether Bakhtiari will start at left tackle and Jenkins at right tackle will be the medical staff’s assessments of each player’s readiness.

“I'm not the doctor,” said LaFleur, adding the duo had done a “nice job” in team periods in practice. “Each guy is their own person and they're going to heal at different rates. And we'll see where each guy is.

“There are always little intricacies that may affect one more than the other. And you’ve also got to look at what position they're playing and what they're asked to do. So, when they get the clearance that they're good to go, they'll be out there for us on game day.”

Bakhtiari and Jenkins were both listed as limited practice participants on Thursday’s injury report. On Friday, LaFleur will have to give each of them a designation — presumably questionable or doubtful — or remove them from the report altogether if they are deemed ready to play.

Yosh Nijman would start at left tackle and Royce Newman at right tackle if neither is cleared to play.

“It would definitely settle everybody’s nerves (if Bakhtiari and Jenkins play),” quarterback Aaron Rodgers said. “But both the tackles who would play if those guys didn’t play have played a lot of football for us.

“Obviously (we’d be) excited to get Dave and Elgton back. Hoping for this week, but we’ll see.”

Lazard still out

No. 1 wide receiver Allen Lazard once again did not practice because of an ankle injury, the fifth consecutive practice Lazard has missed since getting stepped on during a late training-camp practice.

LaFleur said Lazard doesn’t necessarily have to practice in order to be ready to play, but he did say he and the medical staff need to see proof that Lazard is physically able to go.

“All these guys, they have to have the ability to prove that they can play,” LaFleur said. “Certainly, we don’t want to put anybody in jeopardy if they can’t protect themselves or they are at a higher risk for a further setback. I think that is how we think about when determining whether or not a player is available.”

Ready or not

After an up-and-down preseason marked by a few big plays and a number of glaring mistakes with a host of players who aren’t on the roster now, new special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia said he’s encouraged by the progress his units have made — but admitted he’s not quite sure what to expect, either.

“We tried to play a lot of people in a lot of situations, and some of it I did a poor job in,” Bisaccia said. “I think we had 12 (men) on the field one time and 10 on the field another time, and that’s on me.

“You know, we’re still in the process of building a unit. I think we’re going to be good; I think we’re going to hit some bumps in the road.”