Mother knows best? Just as his mom predicted, Aaron Jones (finally) officially re-signs with Packers

But as good as he had been, Jones left Lambeau Field following the season-ending loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Jan. 24 NFC Championship Game wondering if his last game in Green Bay had also been his worst. As the Packers fell short of a Super Bowl LV berth in their 31-26 loss, Jones managed just 34 total yards on 10 touches, lost a costly fumble early in the third quarter and suffered a chest injury on that play that sidelined him for the remainder of the game.

“Walking off the field the last game with my head down and not the way I wanted it to end, going through my mind, I’m like, ‘Man, is this way my career’s going to end in Green Bay and in Lambeau?’” Jones said. “I definitely didn’t want to finish my career like that here, and I’m just blessed to be able to come back and suit back up here.

“One of the biggest games of my career, not the way I wanted it to go. (To be) that close back-to-back years, it definitely hurts. It leaves a mark there. But I can go back to work and learn from that, get better and then come back and try to get back to that stage and surpass that. That’s what I’m doing, continuing to work hard. I know when it comes back down to it, it won’t play out like that again.”