Mother knows best? Just as his mom predicted, Aaron Jones (finally) officially re-signs with Packers

GREEN BAY — Although her son — and more than a few Green Bay Packers fans — might’ve been a little apprehensive as free agency approached, Vurgess Jones never had a doubt.
“My mom was telling me the whole time, ‘You’re going to end back up in Green Bay. Don’t worry about it. Don’t worry about things. You’re going to end back up here,’” Aaron Jones recounted Friday afternoon during a Zoom call with reporters after he — finally, officially — did return to the Packers by signing the four-year deal he initially agreed to on March 15. “So, I guess Mom always knows.”
Apparently, she does. And for the son, staying with the Packers was important enough that he eschewed a chance at testing the open market to sign a four-year, $48 million deal that is essentially a two-year, $20 million agreement that limits the Packers’ exposure if, like other high-profile backs around the league, Jones’ production drops. And if Jones continues at the pace he’s on, they’ll likely be happy to restructure his deal to keep him as their lead back.
Jones’ deal included a $13 million guaranteed signing bonus, but it contains a $1 million base salary for 2021 and $1.1 million base salary for 2022. There’s also a $3.75 million roster bonus that Jones will be owed on the third day of the league year next year. That puts his salary-cap numbers at a very reasonable level for 2021 ($4.475 million) and a still-affordable level for 2022 ($9 million).
But in 2023, an $8.1 million base salary and a $7 million roster bonus due on the third day of that league year would create a costly $19.25 million cap number for Jones, meaning the Packers will have some decisions to make based on Jones’ production in 2021 and 2022.
For his part, though, Jones sees very little risk and plenty of upside as he won’t turn 27 until December and believes he’s still yet to reach his prime despite back-to-back 1,000-yard rushing seasons.
“I feel like I haven’t even scratched the surface to enter (my) prime yet,” Jones said. “I feel like I’ve still got a lot of growing to do, and I think it’s going to be scary for a lot of people. (If I) just continue to grind and work, I’ll be right where I want to be.”
Despite missing two games with a calf injury last season, Jones set a career high for rushing yards (1,104) and matched a career best in yards per carry (5.5).
His breakout season had come one year earlier in 2019 — coach Matt LaFleur’s first season. That year, Jones crossed the 1,000-yard rushing threshold for the first time (1,084) and tied for the NFL lead in total touchdowns (19).
Playing 30 total regular-season games over the past two years, Jones has averaged 1,508.5 total yards from scrimmage and 15 touchdowns per year. And he’s done it economically, averaging 266.5 offensive touches per season and playing an average of 601 offensive snaps.
But as good as he had been, Jones left Lambeau Field following the season-ending loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Jan. 24 NFC Championship Game wondering if his last game in Green Bay had also been his worst. As the Packers fell short of a Super Bowl LV berth in their 31-26 loss, Jones managed just 34 total yards on 10 touches, lost a costly fumble early in the third quarter and suffered a chest injury on that play that sidelined him for the remainder of the game.
“Walking off the field the last game with my head down and not the way I wanted it to end, going through my mind, I’m like, ‘Man, is this way my career’s going to end in Green Bay and in Lambeau?’” Jones said. “I definitely didn’t want to finish my career like that here, and I’m just blessed to be able to come back and suit back up here.
“One of the biggest games of my career, not the way I wanted it to go. (To be) that close back-to-back years, it definitely hurts. It leaves a mark there. But I can go back to work and learn from that, get better and then come back and try to get back to that stage and surpass that. That’s what I’m doing, continuing to work hard. I know when it comes back down to it, it won’t play out like that again.”
Even as the Packers largely sat out free agency and allowed first-team All-Pro center Corey Linsley and No. 2 running back Jamaal Williams to depart, Jones insisted Friday he feels good about the way general manager Brian Gutekunst has brought him, cornerback Kevin King and tight end Marcedes Lewis back. The Packers also made King’s re-signing official Friday.
“For back-to-back years, we felt like we were so close. Not that we felt like — we are close. NFC championship games in back-to-back years,” Jones said. “I feel like it’s unfinished business and that’s why I said that. You have the pieces. You’ve just got to take advantage of the time that you guys have together. That’s all I’m trying to do and bring a Super Bowl back here.”
Jones, who had been working out in Florida and at home in his native Texas, returned to Green Bay on Friday to go through the requisite physical with the team’s medical staff and put pen to paper on his deal. Once those were taken care of, he was able to look forward to what’s next — and look back on the path he’d taken to get here.
“This is home for me. This is where my career started and just everything feels right here — the system, my teammates, the coaching staff, everything,” he said. “I feel like this is a perfect fit for me. I’ve been in this offense. I know what comes with it. I know my teammates here. I just feel like it was the right fit for me.
“I want to rewrite the history books and leave my stamp.”
Photos: Packers’ 2020 season in pictures
Photos: Packers' 2020 season in pictures
Check out photo galleries from every game of 2020 through the end of the regular season and the playoffs.
Wisconsin State Journal photographer Steve Apps captured all the action from Lambeau Field as the Green Bay Packers fell to the Tampa Bay Bucc…
Photos: Green Bay Packers advance to NFC championship game with convincing win over Los Angeles Rams
Wisconsin State Journal photographer Steve Apps captured all the action from Lambeau Field as the Green Bay Packers defeated the Los Angeles R…
The Green Bay Packers took care of business Sunday, securing the top seed in the NFC playoffs and a first-round bye with a 35-16 victory over …
The Green Bay Packers jumped out to an early lead and didn't let up en route to a 40-14 victory over the Tennessee Titans Sunday night at a sn…
The Green Bay Packers withstood a late challenge from the Carolina Panthers to hold on for a 24-16 victory Saturday night at Lambeau Field in …
It wasn't always smooth sailing Sunday at Ford Field, but the Green Bay Packers held on for a 31-24 victory over the Detroit Lions to clinch t…
Wisconsin State Journal photographer Steve Apps captured all the action from Lambeau Field Sunday as Aaron Rodgers turned in another MVP worth…
The Green Bay Packers were in control from start to finish Sunday night at Lambeau Field as they dispatched the Chicago Bears 41-25 to earn th…
The Green Bay Packers' 14-point halftime lead vanished quickly as the Indianapolis Colts stormed back in the second half to take control en ro…
Wisconsin State Journal photographer Steve Apps captured all the action from Lambeau Field as the Green Bay Packers defeated the Jacksonville …
The Green Bay Packers jumped out to an early lead and didn't let up Thursday night as they cruised to a 34-17 victory over the San Francisco 4…
Wisconsin State Journal photographer Steve Apps captured all the action from a wind-swept Lambeau Field Sunday afternoon as the Minnesota Viki…
Coming off their first loss of the season, the Green Bay Packers returned to early season form Sunday as quarterback Aaron Rodgers and wide re…
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers threw two interceptions within a three-pass span of the second quarter as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers…
Despite missing a few offensive weapons, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers continued his outstanding early season play as the undefe…
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers threw for 283 yards and three touchdowns as Green Bay defeated the New Orleans Saints 37-30 on Sun…
Wisconsin State Journal photographer Steve Apps captured all the action as the Green Bay Packers came back from an early 11-point deficit to b…
Quarterback Aaron Rodgers was in top form Sunday as the Green Bay Packers defeated the Minnesota Vikings, 43-34, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minne…
From a controversial trade up the draft board to acquire Utah State quarterback Jordan Love in the first round to the addition of some much-ne…
From the Green Bay Packers' season opener against the Vikings in Minnesota to their regular-season finale against the Bears in Chicago, get th…
Jason Wilde breaks down the Green Bay Packers' roster by position in a nine-part series, looking at the team's depth, competitions for playing…
"We're not closing the door for anything...but yeah it definitley feels weird. Looks like all signs are pointing towards snapping the ball somewhere else next year."— SiriusXM NFL Radio (@SiriusXMNFL) February 25, 2021
Free Agent C @Linsley71 discusses free agency and the Packers
⬇️AUDIO⬇️ pic.twitter.com/dNh6eCbG3P