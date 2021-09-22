More line dancing? Elgton Jenkins’ ankle injury could lead to Packers shuffling deck again

GREEN BAY — Two games in, the Green Bay Packers have started two different offensive line lineups.
They could end up making it 3-for-3 Sunday night at San Francisco, and this time, the potential missing piece — left guard-turned-left tackle Elgton Jenkins — might leave a hole that will be too large to adequately fill.
Already starting at left tackle because five-time All-Pro David Bakhtiari is on the physically unable to perform list in the wake of the torn ACL he suffered in his left knee during a Dec. 31 practice, Jenkins suffered an ankle injury during Monday night’s win over the Detroit Lions and did not practice Wednesday.
It’s unclear when during the game Jenkins suffered the injury, but he toughed his way through it and finished the game. But he wasn’t able to practice with the rest of the team on Wednesday, and his status for Sunday night’s game at Levi’s Stadium is in doubt.
“We’re going to give him the full week to prove he can play,” head coach Matt LaFleur said after practice. “If he can go out there and feel confident playing on it, then we’ll let him go.”
If he can’t, the Packers will likely shift veteran right tackle Billy Turner to left tackle and move veteran Dennis Kelly, who started all of last season for the Tennessee Titans at right tackle, into the starting lineup to take Turner’s place.
The other alternative would be to leave Turner on the right side and start Yosh Nijman, who had a strong preseason but might not be up to the task against a formidable 49ers front.
“We’ve got a couple different options,” LaFleur said.
The Packers opened the season against New Orleans with Jenkins at left tackle, Lucas Patrick at left guard, rookie Josh Myers at center, rookie Royce Newman at right guard and Turner at right tackle. When Patrick suffered a concussion on the final play from scrimmage against the Saints, second-year man Jon Runyan took his place at left guard against the Lions.
Patrick should be back to face the 49ers, although he and Runyan are set to compete on a weekly basis for that job. But unless Jenkins can play with his injury, there’ll be another change in the lineup Sunday night.
“I think Elgton is one of the toughest guys we have on our football team. He’s so reliable, does a great job no matter what we ask him to do,” LaFleur said. “He never blinks, he doesn’t flinch. Whether it’s center, guard, tackle, he just goes out there and does a great job.”
Quarterback Aaron Rodgers acknowledged that not having a set, cohesive line could be problematic against the 49ers, whose defensive line is widely considered to be one of the NFL’s best.
“We’ve had so many different guys in the spots during camp (because) they opened it up — which they should have — to competition for multiple spots. And obviously Dave being out hurts us, not having an All-Pro left tackle,” Rodgers said. “But Elgton’s done a really nice job for us, and Lucas goes down in Week 1. I thought Jon did a nice job stepping in. But it’s still a work in progress for us and this will be a good test.”
Health watch
Jenkins was the only Packers player to not practice at all on Wednesday.
Tight end Josiah Deguara, who suffered a concussion against New Orleans, practiced for the first time on a limited basis. Although he still may be in the concussion protocol, it’s an important step for him in returning to action.
Cornerback Eric Stokes, who played 44 snaps against the Lions, was limited in practice with a quadriceps injury. Defensive lineman Tyler Lancaster (back) and safety Vernon Scott (hamstring) were also limited.
Outside linebacker Rashan Gary (elbow), safety Darnell Savage (shoulder), cornerback Chandon Sullivan (knee) and Myers (finger) practiced in full.