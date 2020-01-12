15 months after a doctor told him he'd never play again, DK Metcalf is a Seahawks star

"He knows everything from the protection, who the DBs are, to the linebackers, to what they did last time, four years ago - to this to that. I quiz him. Every time. Every week. He knows them really well. His mind is what's helping him accelerate. Obviously his physical nature and his ability to catch the football and do all those things, but (it's) the separations and the mental part of it."

And, now, it's the playoffs. Against Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers at legendary Lambeau Field.

If the Seahawks pull off the upset and advance to the conference title game for the fifth time in franchise history and third time in seven seasons, Metcalf is likely to be a reason.

Maybe THE reason.

The Seahawks have not won at Lambeau Field since 1999, eight consecutive losses ago.

Of course, they didn't have Metcalf for any of those eight games in Green Bay.

"I kind of told him in the locker room, 'Great game, keep balling,'" Wilson said of the Philadelphia game. "We hadn't done anything yet, and that's just the reality.

"So we're just getting started."