Mitchell Trubisky rides Bears' win streak into rematch with Packers

"And you have a bunch of people, including myself, that care so much and you don't know what's going wrong that you tend to press a little bit when things are going wrong. But you've just got to trust the process and trust the plan and what we're doing here and continue to get better."

Trubisky has completed 77 of 110 (70%) for 860 yards, seven touchdowns, four interceptions and has a passer rating of 99.1 in the three straight victories.

Wide receiver Anthony Miller has seen the confidence growing in his quarterback with each of the wins over the New York Giants, Detroit Lions and last week over the Dallas Cowboys.

"Whenever we go out there, we know exactly what we're supposed to do each and every play," said Miller who has 24 receptions for 313 yards and a touchdown in the last four games. "Mitch's confidence is through the roof right now. And so we're just taking advantage of that."

Coach Matt Nagy cited some changes made in the attack as part of the improvement, without wanting to get too detailed.