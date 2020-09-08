Mitch Trubisky in a good place after winning Bears starting QB job, but will it help Chicago catch Packers?

CHICAGO — Man, the signs were sure there Sunday afternoon, those qualities within Mitch Trubisky's personality and approach that are easy to believe in.
Two days after being told he had won the Chicago Bears' closely scrutinized quarterback competition, Trubisky sat on a Zoom call with reporters oozing gratitude, expressing eagerness and appearing every bit like a confident franchise quarterback with big intentions for the 2020 season.
At the very least, this was a 26-year-old veteran with his career on the line who seems to have found his way to a really good place mentally.
"It's exciting," Trubisky said. "I know we're all eager to get ready for this year and play this weekend. So it's time to roll."
Seven weeks ago, when Trubisky ducked into a trailer outside Halas Hall for his COVID-19 arrival test for training camp, there was zero guarantee he would enter the season with control of his career. The Bears had traded for Nick Foles in March, declined the 2021 option on Trubisky's rookie contract in May and set up a mano-a-mano duel for the QB1 job.
For many, it felt like a series of jabs and uppercuts that could floor Trubisky for good.
Now Trubisky heads into Week 1 with the keys to the Bears offense, with the opportunity he worked his butt off to earn, with another chance to steer his journey where he believes it can go.
Best of all for coach Matt Nagy and the Bears, Trubisky seems at ease and full of self-belief.
"I control my own destiny," he said. "And I'm definitely not going to take this opportunity for granted. I feel like I got a fresh, new, clean slate."
* * *
Let's pause here to make a few things crystal clear. While confidence on Labor Day weekend is one of a hundred prerequisites to success in the NFL, it is far from a forecaster of greatness or even a reliable predictor of average performance.
Trubisky and the Bears are as aware of that as anyone. A year ago, he stood on a dais at Halas Hall and told Chicago that he and the Bears were prepared and confident to begin the franchise's 100th season.
"We're all excited and it feels good," Trubisky said on Sept. 1, 2019. "We're ready to roll."
Four nights later, the Bears scored three points in 12 possessions in a brutal opening-night loss to the Green Bay Packers. And a discombobulated, disappointing, disheartening season for Trubisky and the offense stayed mostly on that path. For four months. Throughout a deflating 8-8 season. On a frustrating detour that eventually sent Nagy and general manager Ryan Pace to find quarterback contingency plans during the offseason.
Thus any of the aplomb and verve Trubisky is currently demonstrating needs to be kept within proper context. At least until he proves he can consistently read defenses and make accurate throws and be the reason the Bears succeed far more frequently than he ever has.
"Ultimately we need to win games, right?" Nagy said.
To that end, Nagy is pointing to a list of improvements he says he has noticed from Trubisky over the past month. Nagy explained Sunday that Trubisky was his choice over Foles in big part because Trubisky has shown improved footwork, more reliable decision-making and better presence and poise inside the pocket.
All of those assessments and conclusions stem from 3 1/2 weeks of training camp practices, a small body of work during which Trubisky's on-field performance did little to convince the media horde that he was a markedly different quarterback from a year ago.
Thus, naturally and justifiably, Trubisky's retention of the starting job comes with great outside skepticism, with fair warnings that he could very well falter again in 2020, with curiosity as to how much patience Nagy can afford to have when his offense and his quarterback struggle.
Nagy acknowledged the "short leash" chatter will inevitably circle in the outside world. But he also insisted the Bears must enter the season focusing on success rather than concentrating on how to clean up a potential mess.
"Let's look at the glass half-full," Nagy said. "Let's be optimistic. ... We can't live in that drama world right now."
From a psychological standpoint, that approach makes perfect sense as Nagy tries to convince Trubisky he now holds the pen to write one of football's great redemption stories.
"He has worked his tail off to try to win this job and have an opportunity to prove a lot of people right," Nagy said. "Now he has the ball and he's able to do what he wants with this. And we're going to all support him and surround him and give him every opportunity to have a very happy ending."
* * *
A year ago, as the offense regressed and the Bears stumbled backward into the quicksand of mediocrity, much of Chicago was left in a chicken-or-the-egg shouting match. Were Trubisky's pronounced struggles a result of his fragile and fractured psyche? Or had his repeated failures — bad reads, wild throws, poor decisions — eroded his confidence like high tide licking away at a sand castle?
Either way, Trubisky's confidence dip left the entire building frustrated.
Now Trubisky seems to be embodying the "juice" that quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo demands, operating with that DeFilippo-endorsed combination of confidence, energy and swagger.
Nagy, too, has sensed increased natural command from Trubisky in ways it hasn't been present previously.
Throughout the past month, Nagy said, Trubisky's command proved contagious.
"It was just very organic," Nagy said. "And you can tell when guys are natural with that. ... You could just feel it — that he's ready to get out there and really play hard for his teammates."
Trubisky was asked Sunday how he boosted himself mentally when so many offseason developments could have sent him into a funk.
"I truly believe it was just a part of my journey and something I had to deal with in order to get better," he said. "I believe the way you deal with things is going to determine how it builds you up."
He also was asked what he would point to that could convince the outside world the 2020 Bears offense is capable of having more pop and scoring more points.
Without hesitation, he noted the added firepower in the tight ends group and the revisions to the running game. He believes the Bears have added a needed element of speed to the receiving corps and that, as a whole, the offense is "locked in" with a sharp attention to detail.
"I just feel like we're running what suits our personnel right now," Trubisky said. "I feel like we're doing a really great job of feeling that out and putting guys in positions to go make plays."
Trubisky sounded like a confident leader more than a salesman. He came across as relaxed and excited. He seemed to be raring to go.
There's no doubt that mindset will be helpful as the Bears head into a pivotal season. But it's also important to remember that, even with all of the positive energy in the world, Trubisky and the Bears are just now beginning a steep and difficult climb with no guarantees they won't tumble to the bottom of the mountain once again.
"It's been a rewarding journey," Trubisky said. "But it's just one of the first steps."
The next test comes quickly: Sunday in Detroit. The test of how Trubisky's newfound confidence might translate into on-field results will be fascinating to watch.
