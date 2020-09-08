Mitch Trubisky in a good place after winning Bears starting QB job, but will it help Chicago catch Packers?

Throughout the past month, Nagy said, Trubisky's command proved contagious.

"It was just very organic," Nagy said. "And you can tell when guys are natural with that. ... You could just feel it — that he's ready to get out there and really play hard for his teammates."

Trubisky was asked Sunday how he boosted himself mentally when so many offseason developments could have sent him into a funk.

"I truly believe it was just a part of my journey and something I had to deal with in order to get better," he said. "I believe the way you deal with things is going to determine how it builds you up."

He also was asked what he would point to that could convince the outside world the 2020 Bears offense is capable of having more pop and scoring more points.

Without hesitation, he noted the added firepower in the tight ends group and the revisions to the running game. He believes the Bears have added a needed element of speed to the receiving corps and that, as a whole, the offense is "locked in" with a sharp attention to detail.

"I just feel like we're running what suits our personnel right now," Trubisky said. "I feel like we're doing a really great job of feeling that out and putting guys in positions to go make plays."