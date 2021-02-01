Mike Pettine a potential candidate if Bears hire a senior assistant for defensive coordinator Sean Desai

GREEN BAY — Matt Nagy moved closer to finalizing his coaching staff for the 2021 season last week, but some vacancies remain and sources say the Chicago Bears are considering creating a position for a senior defensive assistant.
The Bears haven't had anyone in that role recently, but adding the position would make sense if Nagy can find the right candidate to work with first-time coordinator Sean Desai and serve as a sounding board.
Nagy hired three position coaches last week, adding Chris Rumph (defensive line) and Bill McGovern (inside linebackers) and promoting Bill Shuey (outside linebackers). The Bears still need to hire a running backs coach, and while passing game coordinator Dave Ragone departed to become offensive coordinator of the Atlanta Falcons, it's possible that spot goes unfilled.
Nagy could use the money the Bears were spending on Ragone to hire a veteran coach to assist Desai and the defense. It's not like the team is lacking when it comes to coaches working with the quarterbacks with Nagy, offensive coordinator Bill Lazor and quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo.
The Bears continued to pursue James Bettcher even after promoting Desai from safeties coach, and the thinking was Bettcher was a potential addition as a senior assistant. Instead, the San Francisco 49ers hired the former Arizona Cardinals and New York Giants coordinator.
At least a couple of veteran coaches are available who would make sense for Nagy.
The Green Bay Packers parted with defensive coordinator Mike Pettine last week after his contract expired. While Pettine has been scapegoated for the bad coverage at the end of the first half on a Tampa Bay Buccaneers touchdown in the NFC championship game, the Packers improved across the board on defense this season, ranking ninth in total defense, 13th versus the run, seventh versus the pass and tied for 10th on third down. They were much better defensively during the second half of the season.
Pettine, who was head coach of the Cleveland Browns in 2014 and 2015, has also been the defensive coordinator of the Buffalo Bills and New York Jets. He served as a consultant for the Seattle Seahawks in 2017.
The interesting tie-in here as the Bears try to get back to the success they achieved under former coordinator Vic Fangio is that Pettine worked with Fangio in Baltimore for three seasons from 2006 through 2008. So he's familiar with the principles of the scheme, and Nagy has been complimentary of Pettine when talking about the Packers defense the last three seasons. Nagy and Pettine are both represented by agent Trace Armstrong, the former Bears defensive lineman.
Bob Sutton, who was with the Falcons the last two seasons, could be another possibility for Nagy. They overlapped in Kansas City, where Sutton was defensive coordinator from 2013 through 2018. The Falcons hired Sutton as a senior assistant in 2019, and his status in Atlanta is uncertain as the team undergoes a complete regime change.
The key for this potential hire is identifying a coach who would be comfortable in a role in which Desai runs the defense and he helps out as an extra set of eyes with previous coordinator experience.
Who’s next? From Jim Leonhard to Wade Phillips to copying Bucs, Matt LaFleur has options for Packers' next defensive coordinator
1. Jim Leonhard
Résumé: Now — University of Wisconsin defensive coordinator. Previously — The 38-year-old Leonhard, a three-time all-American safety at UW who played 10 NFL seasons with six different teams, broke into coaching with the Badgers in 2016 as defensive backs coach. He was promoted the following year to coordinator and has been one of college football’s rising coaching stars.
Quote, unquote: “Jim Leonhard, I’ll always watch those (Badgers) scores and watch him as much as possible. I’m really proud of him,” said ex-New York Jets and Buffalo Bills head coach Rex Ryan, now an ESPN NFL analyst. “The story of how we got him (as a player) and what we had to do, we had to give up three veterans to get him on our team — and we did. We had drafted two safeties, we had two starters — one of them a Hall of Famer — and yet we still kept him on our roster as the third safety, over our two draft picks. But we did it because he was a darn football player and he’s so smart. And now you’re seeing it as a coach. There was no question in my mind, in Pettine’s mind, that this guy would be a phenomenal coach. Now, did I expect him to take the world by storm like he already has? I thought it would be another year or two in the process. But he’s so smart, and I can tell you this: I had Jim Leonhard jobs lined up at other universities — and Wisconsin fans are like, ‘Hey, stop it’ — that quite honestly you can’t get bigger on the college stage, and he stayed the course there at Wisconsin. That’s how much he loves that program. But believe me, everybody knows the job that Jim Leonhard’s doing. If he wants to be a head coach in college, I’m sure that’s down the road. Or, if he would ever like to get in the NFL as a coordinator, I’m sure he can do that as well.”
2. Jerry Gray
Résumé: Now — Packers defensive backs coach. Previously — The 58-year-old Gray, a four-time Pro Bowler in nine NFL seasons as a defensive back, has been a coordinator twice before, with the Buffalo Bills (2001-’05) and Tennessee Titans (2011-’13). He spent six seasons with the Minnesota Vikings as defensive backs coach under head coach Mike Zimmer before joining the Packers’ staff.
Quote, unquote: “When I first came here, the guys probably knew of me. They probably didn’t know anything about me or my playing days. And that’s one thing that I never really talk about,” Gray said earlier this month when asked how his time as a player shaped his coaching style. “But I always talk to them about experience, the things I’ve actually done, and what I try to do is break the game down and say, ‘Hey, look, I have the experience for you. If you want it, I’ll give it to you, but it’s going to take some work.’ And, you know, to have that experience and the knowledge of the game, some guys take it and they become all-pro. And they’re fortunate to have that. And then some guys, they do their own thing, which I’m good with that as long as you’re playing at a high level. So I try to get the guys to understand if you really want to get to the next level and stay there, and hopefully stay there for a long time, while you’re young, God gave you a lot of athletic ability. And I’ll give you the knowledge of the game. If you put those two together, then you’ll make all-pro. You’ll be one of the best in the league.”
3. Mike Smith
Résumé: Now — Packers outside linebackers coach. Previously — The 39-year-old Smith, who played for Ryan and Pettine in Baltimore, broke into NFL coaching working for them with the Jets in 2010. He spent three seasons on the Kansas City Chiefs’ staff before Pettine and LaFleur brought him to Green Bay in 2019.
Quote, unquote: “I’m always going to be honest. If something doesn’t look right, it ain’t right, guys. So, I’ve got to sit back and say, ‘This is not good enough. I didn’t do a good enough job,’” Smith said earlier this month. “The film never lies. I’m not coaching junior high or high school or even college kids. These are grown men and that’s part of this business. You’re a reflection of me. If it’s not dominance, then it’s on me. I’m hard to be satisfied and be pleased, my wife would probably tell you.”
4. Wade Phillips
Résumé: Now — Spent 2020 out of football. Previously — The 73-year-old Phillips worked with LaFleur in 2017, when LaFleur was the Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator and Phillips was their defensive coordinator. He has been a head coach three times (Denver, Buffalo, Dallas) and an interim head coach two other times (Atlanta, Houston) while serving as a defensive coordinator nine times since entering the NFL coaching ranks in 1976 with his father Bum’s Houston Oilers. He Tweeted earlier this month that he wants to coach again.
I am ready to retire from retirement! I am ready and available. Let’s win.— Wade Phillips (@sonofbum) January 15, 2021
Quote, unquote: “I feel like I could help somebody,” Phillips told The Buffalo News in September. “That’s the only thing. But they’ve got to feel that way, too. But there’ll be some teams that don’t do as well. Whether they’ll consider me to help, I don’t know that. So, we’ll have to wait and see.”
5. Kris Richard
Résumé: Now — Spent 2020 out of football. Previously — The 41-year-old Richard was Seattle’s defensive coordinator (2015-’17) and ran Dallas’ defense (2018-’19), leading to multiple head-coaching interviews. After not getting any head-coaching or coordinator offers last offseason, he took the year off from coaching.
Quote, unquote: “I’ve always watched football critically. It’s not about what anybody else is doing. It’s about, ‘What would I do?’ Always being prepared, situationally,” Richard told USA Today in November. “I don’t think there’s anybody I can’t work with,” he said. “But those interviews and this last hiring cycle prepared me better.”
6. Kris Kocurek
Résumé: Now — San Francisco 49ers defensive line coach. Previously — The 42-year-old Kocurek spent nine seasons with the Detroit Lions and one with the Miami Dolphins before joining the 49ers in 2019. He spent two years working under now-Jets head coach Robert Saleh, one of LaFleur’s closest friends, and LaFleur could want to mimic the scheme Saleh ran in San Francisco.
Quote, unquote: “Gray area always creates hesitation. You want these players playing in a world of black and white, so they know what's expected of them so they can go as fast as humanly possible,” Saleh told NFL.com last year. “Kocurek is the definition of black and white. He's very clear and cut with what he's asking of the players. He's very clear and cut with his techniques.”
7. Chris Shula
Résumé: Now — Rams outside linebackers coach. Previously — Shula, the grandson of Pro Football Hall of Fame coach Don Shula and son of former Cincinnati head coach David Shula, just finished his fourth season with the Rams and his time in L.A. overlapped with LaFleur’s. Before joining McVay’s staff in 2017, he spent two years with the Los Angeles Chargers as a defensive quality control coach. Set to turn 35 next week, Shula was McVay’s college teammate at Miami (Ohio) for four years.
Quote, unquote: “I probably get more questions about Sean and going to college with Sean than I do about being a Shula,” Shula told the Las Vegas Review-Journal in 2019. “It’s pretty funny that now that association has taken precedent. We would be the two guys who would get up and do sprints on the beach,” Shula said. “Our other buddies would be like, ‘What are you guys doing?’ That’s just kind of how we always were.”
8. Kacy Rodgers
Résumé: Now — Buccaneers defensive line coach. Previously — The 51-year-old Rodgers was Bowles’ defensive coordinator with the Jets (2015-’18) before joining Bowles in Tampa, where he coaches a defensive line that gave the Packers fits en route to Super Bowl LV.
Quote, unquote: “I think the strength of their defense is they play so well together. Their front is stout,” Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said in advance of the NFC Championship Game. “They do a good job controlling the line of scrimmage. They’ve been good against the run the entire season. I think (Bowles’) schemes for years have been cutting edge and he presents a lot of challenges for the offense.”
9. Mike Caldwell
Résumé: Now — Buccaneers inside linebackers coach. Previously — The 49-year-old Caldwell is also well-versed in Bowles’ scheme, having worked for him in New York as the Jets’ assistant head coach and inside linebackers coach (2015-’18). The Packers struggled against Caldwell’s two stars in Lavonte David and Devin White in both meetings this season.
Quote, unquote: "So much stuff that we do will be tied together," Kacy Rodgers said of how Bowles' system relies on the defensive line and linebackers working in concert — meaning his group and Caldwell’s group often practice together. "We'll meet together some and then in practice and individual are tied together whether we're working on stunts, games, his guys are right next to my guys. We work together all the time. When you're in the four-man front, I've got two of them, he's two of them and all four of them have to work together. It's very much intertwined."
10. Teryl Austin
Résumé: Now — Pittsburgh Steelers secondary coach. Previously — The 55-year-old Austin has defensive coordinator experience with the Lions (2014-’17) and the Cincinnati Bengals (2018) and interviewed for the Tennessee Titans opening earlier this month before Shane Bowen was promoted. His Lions defenses were highly regarded and he’s interviewed for multiple head-coaching jobs in recent years.
Quote, unquote: “Him being a defensive coordinator, he’s seen a lot,” Steelers cornerback Mike Hilton told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “He’s played against some top offenses and been successful, so having a guy with that type of pedigree in your room and constantly him being in your ear about your technique, just having a real good coach, it’s been good for us in the secondary.”
