Mike Pettine a potential candidate if Bears hire a senior assistant for defensive coordinator Sean Desai

At least a couple of veteran coaches are available who would make sense for Nagy.

The Green Bay Packers parted with defensive coordinator Mike Pettine last week after his contract expired. While Pettine has been scapegoated for the bad coverage at the end of the first half on a Tampa Bay Buccaneers touchdown in the NFC championship game, the Packers improved across the board on defense this season, ranking ninth in total defense, 13th versus the run, seventh versus the pass and tied for 10th on third down. They were much better defensively during the second half of the season.

Pettine, who was head coach of the Cleveland Browns in 2014 and 2015, has also been the defensive coordinator of the Buffalo Bills and New York Jets. He served as a consultant for the Seattle Seahawks in 2017.

The interesting tie-in here as the Bears try to get back to the success they achieved under former coordinator Vic Fangio is that Pettine worked with Fangio in Baltimore for three seasons from 2006 through 2008. So he's familiar with the principles of the scheme, and Nagy has been complimentary of Pettine when talking about the Packers defense the last three seasons. Nagy and Pettine are both represented by agent Trace Armstrong, the former Bears defensive lineman.