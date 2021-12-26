Mike McCarthy wins in December, and reasons can be traced back to his first NFL job

John Dickson is an Australian historian who focuses on early Christianity and Judaism. The author, speaker and lecturer would come through Green Bay once a year and would speak to the Packers at chapel when he did.

Dickson's message of humility and the power of counter-intuition resonated with McCarthy. It grabbed him as early as '07 and didn't let go. Dickson wrote "Humilitas: A Lost Key to Life, Love and Leadership'' in '11, a book the Cowboys head coach still cites.

"I'll be honest with you,'' McCarthy said. "I think it's really the commitment to humility in your personal and professional life, because when you study humility, counter-intuition is a key filter to utilize your thought process and your actions of how you do everything.''

Humility isn't about thinking less of yourself. It's about thinking of yourself less and listening to what others have to say.

"Counter-intuition, it makes you check the way you did things as a young man and not everything is absolute,'' McCarthy said. "But I think you can also react to counter-intuition, and you can think everything you've ever done is screwed up. That kind of goes on right now in a lot of ways.