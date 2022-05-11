Mike McCarthy to return to Lambeau to face Packers on Nov. 13

GREEN BAY — Green Bay Packers fans will have to wait one more day before getting the entire 2022 schedule for their favorite team, but they now know two of the games on the docket.

And they’re doozies.

The NFL announced Wednesday morning that the Packers will host the Dallas Cowboys on Nov. 13 in a Week 10 matchup at Lambeau Field — marking the return of Cowboys coach/former Packers coach Mike McCarthy for the first time since his December 2018 firing.

The game will kick off at 3:25 p.m. and be televised on Fox.

The Packers already had learned that their first appearance in the NFL’s international series would be on Oct. 9 against the New York Giants at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. That game starts at 8:30 a.m. in Wisconsin.

The Packers’ remaining 15 games will be unveiled along with the rest of the NFL’s full 2022 schedule Thursday night.

The Packers-Cowboys matchup should be one of the marquee matchups of the season as the two teams should be battling for playoff position and are Super Bowl contenders.

McCarthy, who is entering his third season in Dallas, is 18-15 as the Cowboys’ coach, having gone 6-10 in 2020 and 12-5 last season, when Dallas won the NFC East before losing its opening-round playoff game at home to the San Francisco 49ers. The 49ers then eliminated the top-seeded Packers the following weekend.

McCarthy was fired following a Dec. 2, 2018 loss to the Arizona Cardinals with four games left in his 13th season as Packers coach. He led the Packers to a 135-85-2 record (including 10-8 in the playoffs) and his 2010 team won Super Bowl XLV with quarterback Aaron Rodgers in his third year as the Packers starting quarterback.

The Packers made the playoffs nine times and won the NFC North six times in 13 years under McCarthy. They reached the NFC championship game four times but won only once, on the road to Super Bowl XLV.

Despite those accomplishments, McCarthy was ousted a half-hour after his last game as coach and replaced on an interim basis by offensive coordinator Joe Philbin. McCarthy had to come back to Lambeau Field the following day to address the team and say his goodbyes.

“I think all coaches, there’s a reality to it. I felt that if we didn’t make the playoffs, that there would probably be a change. But I thought that would be a postseason decision,” McCarthy said in a 2019 interview on “Wilde & Tausch” on ESPN Wisconsin. “I’m trying to get better, not bitter, but it takes you awhile to get into that mindset. I think it’s obvious.

“The timing was really rough. You wake up Monday morning and you’re like, 'Whoa.' But that’s in the past.”