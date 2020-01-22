Mike McCarthy's Green Bay legacy much more than wins and losses

"It's really the way we were raised. My parents were always very involved in the community back in Pittsburgh. I think it's really the focus of giving back."

Brody was 4 when diagnosed with kidney cancer on Oct. 9, 2017.

His mother, Katie, is co-host of Murphy in the Morning, a 101 WIXX radio program in Wisconsin. McCarthy, a regular weekly guest during his seasons as Packers coach, learned of the medical situation.

"He is so involved with his daughters that I think it hit him even harder because Brody is around the age of his daughters," Katie said. "When (Brody) got diagnosed, I just remember (McCarthy's) first words. He said, 'We are just going to get this right. We're going to do whatever we need to, and Brody is going to be fine.' Then he would follow through every week."

When radio interviews began with off-air small talk, McCarthy asked about Brody. When Katie returned from a work absence, he delivered coffee to the station and visited about an hour. When it seemed like other people started to forget her family's ordeal, his family sent flowers.

McCarthy also checked in with lead host Murphy.

How's her family doing really? Are they OK, really? How did the surgery go?