Mike McCarthy instrumental in bringing troubled DE Aldon Smith to Cowboys

Smith signed a one-year, incentive-laden deal with the Cowboys on April 1 that could earn him up $4 million.

McCarthy is a huge believer and supporter in Glazer's MVP program and his first-hand knowledge of Smith's work there is what led to him coming to the Cowboys.

"McCarthy wrote a $100,000 check to Jay when he started it out in Los Angeles," Slavin said. "So he is a big donor. He contributes a lot. He visits guys out there. He is a big believer in the program."

Smith has said that his only prior connection with McCarthy was as a player when he was with the San Francisco 49ers and opposing coach when McCarthy was with the Green Bay Packers.

McCarthy met with Smith in January, shortly after taking the Cowboys job, at the Unbreakable gym while in Los Angeles visiting his daughter.

"When we met, it seemed like we had known each other," Smith said on Fox Sports last Thursday. "That was really important to me because going through this process, I wanted to surround myself with people who I felt that connection with. I felt like he genuinely cares about me and what I'm trying to do. Just me as a man. That obviously played a vital role."

McCarthy believes Smith is ready to put his troubles behind him and so does Slavin.