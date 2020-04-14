Mike McCarthy instrumental in bringing troubled DE Aldon Smith to Cowboys

It's been well established that a key to newly-signed Dallas Cowboys defensive end Aldon Smith's possible return to the NFL is rooted in his work with the Merging Veterans and Players program at Fox Sports analyst Jay Glazer's Unbreakable gym in Los Angeles.
Smith hasn't played since being suspended indefinitely in 2015.
But he has been fully committed to the program for the last 10 months, working out with veterans who have back from Afghanistan or Iraq, and then doing open therapy sessions. Many of the vets deal with depression, alcohol and substance issues similarly to Smith, who is hoping to be reinstated by the NFL for the 2020 season.
The program has been great for Smith's therapy, recovery and return, per his agent Ron Slavin.
And Smith, who said his low point came in 2018 when he slept under his car, is so committed to the program that he hopes to start a similar chapter in Dallas in concert with Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy, Slavin said in an appearance on ESPN Radio 103.3 FM.
"That's their focus once he gets reinstated and we get the season rolling," Slavin said. "Yeah, they would like to open a chapter here in Dallas."
It's the latest example of McCarthy's connection with Smith and why his signing with the Cowboys was based on the impetus of the coaching staff rather than another desperate move on owner Jerry Jones to take a chance on a talented-but-troubled player on the cheap.
Smith signed a one-year, incentive-laden deal with the Cowboys on April 1 that could earn him up $4 million.
McCarthy is a huge believer and supporter in Glazer's MVP program and his first-hand knowledge of Smith's work there is what led to him coming to the Cowboys.
"McCarthy wrote a $100,000 check to Jay when he started it out in Los Angeles," Slavin said. "So he is a big donor. He contributes a lot. He visits guys out there. He is a big believer in the program."
Smith has said that his only prior connection with McCarthy was as a player when he was with the San Francisco 49ers and opposing coach when McCarthy was with the Green Bay Packers.
McCarthy met with Smith in January, shortly after taking the Cowboys job, at the Unbreakable gym while in Los Angeles visiting his daughter.
"When we met, it seemed like we had known each other," Smith said on Fox Sports last Thursday. "That was really important to me because going through this process, I wanted to surround myself with people who I felt that connection with. I felt like he genuinely cares about me and what I'm trying to do. Just me as a man. That obviously played a vital role."
McCarthy believes Smith is ready to put his troubles behind him and so does Slavin.
But considering Smith's battles with sobriety, depression and a litany of legal infractions, ranging from DUIs to domestic violence, the question is should Cowboys fans trust him?
"He has missed 5 years of the NFL and done everything now in the last nine months to get himself right not just for himself but for other people," Slavin said. "I understand when fans get fed up with players who continue to make mistake after mistake and get other chances but that not the case with Aldon. He got suspended and never tried to make a comeback until now.
"This is the first time he has actually stayed sober and done the right things off the field to get back and I think he deserves a chance. I think everyone should support him because it is a disease and alcoholism is rough for a lot of people in our country."
Slavin said Smith remains Los Angeles but he hopes to get him to Dallas soon as the COVID-19 pandemic subsides.
He has a program already set up for him in the area to continue his therapy sessions and have him ready to move forward whenever the NFL officially reinstates him to play again.
