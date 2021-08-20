Mike McCarthy finally feels at home as Cowboys coach, but to stay he must win

He said the whole season had a lot of "Oh, my god, here-we-go-again" moments.

"To me that [week] was the microcosm of our whole season," McCarthy said. "I've never felt like that on a sideline like I did last year on numerous occasions."

Now, the 2021 season still won't be normal by any pre-covid standards, but there is a sense of calm, control and confidence in McCarthy that he didn't have last season.

The Hard Knocks cameras have been a burden, but that spotlight comes with the territory of being coach of America's Team.

He understands now that perception matters here more than it did in Green Bay, and he also knows that winning matters most. He hasn't shied from Super Bowl-title talk, which may seem bold for a franchise that has just four playoff wins since 1996.

He truly believes he can win big in Dallas, not just in 2021, but for years to come. He think this because of the return of Prescott — whom he compares to Joe Montana, Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers as centerpieces of a title team — and a revamped defense.