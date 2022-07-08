Mike Holmgren among 54 semifinalists for Pro Football Hall of Fame

CANTON, Ohio — Former Green Bay Packers coach Mike Holmgren is among 54 seniors, coaches and contributors named as semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2023.
Holmgren guided Green Bay from 1992 to 1998 and the Packers made two Super Bowl appearances in his tenure, including a 35–21 victory over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XXXI. He also led the Seattle Seahawks to the Super Bowl after leaving the Packers.
Others nominated with ties to the Packers were wide receiver Sterling Sharpe, two-way player Cecil Isbell and former sportswriter Lee Remmel, who later worked as the Packers' public relations director and historian.
Mike Shanahan, who led the Denver Broncos to consecutive Super Bowl titles, with the first coming against Holmgren and Green Bay, also was among the coaches/contributors that included New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and longtime Raiders CEO Amy Trask.
The list of 25 former players also includes four-time Pro Bowl quarterback Ken Anderson; do-it-all running back Roger Craig; return specialist Billy "White Shoes" Johnson; five-time Pro Bowl CB Lester Hayes.
People are also reading…
The respective selection committees will vote to send 12 seniors and 12 coach/contributors to the finalists stage. The results will be announced July 27.
The remaining list of players: linebackers Randy Gradishar, Maxie Baughan, Clay Matthews Jr., Tommy Nobis and Chuck Howley; wide receivers Otis Taylor, Mark Clayton and Stanley Morgan; end LaVern Dilweg; offensive linemen Chris Hinton and Bob Kuechenberg; offensive tackles Joe Jacoby, George Kunz and Mike Kenn; defensive linemen Joe Klecko and Jim Marshall and cornerbacks Eddie Meador, Ken Riley and Everson Walls.
Each semifinalist played his last game in professional football no later than the 1996 season.
The remaining list of coaches/contributors: former Oilers/Titans owner K.S. "Bud" Adams Jr.; television executive and producer Roone Arledge; longtime Oilers/Titans scout C.O. Brocato; coach Don Coryell; athletic trainer Otho Davis; former Canton Bulldogs owner Ralph Hay; front-office executives John McVay, Carl Peterson and Frank "Bucko" Kilroy; scout Eddie Kotal; general manager Rich McKay; former Browns/Ravens owner Art Modell, Cowboys founder Clint Murchison Jr.; coach Buddy Parker; coach Dan Reeves; Steelers vice president Art Rooney Jr.; coach Marty Schottenheimer; officials Jim Tunney and Jerry Seeman; coach Clark Shaughnessy; Elias Sports Bureau owner Seymour Siwoff; scouts Jack Vainisi and Lloyd Wells and John Wooten.
The Seniors Committee will meet Aug. 16 to select up to three seniors for final consideration as members of the Class of 2023. Expansion of the seniors pool for election to the Hall was approved earlier this year for the Classes of 2023, 2024 and 2025.
Coach/Contributor Committee members will meet Aug. 23 to select one coach or contributor for final consideration for the Class of 2023.
Packers at 100 | Celebrating 100 seasons of Green Bay Packers football
As the Green Bay Packers mark the 100th anniversary of the August 1919 meeting in Green Bay where the team was first organized, Lee-Wisconsin Newspapers celebrates a century of Packers football with an in-depth look back at the franchise's storied history.
From one end of Wisconsin to the other, the Packers are a sure-fire conversation starter, a source of great angst at times, great joy at other times and great pride forever.
The Green Bay Packers, who will mark the 100th anniversary of the franchise’s founding on Aug. 11, faced multiple fights for their survival in their early years, and there were times when those involved wondered if the Packers would even last half as long as they have.
The “Green and Gold” were not always green nor gold, and while the Green Bay Packers have gone through dozens of uniform changes — especially …
GREEN BAY — When legendary Lombardi-era guard Jerry Kramer finally entered the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2018, his enshrinement gave the Gr…
Packers at 100 | What if? Five moments that would’ve changed Packers history if they HADN’T happened
Here’s a look at five pivotal events that, had they not happened, the Packers may never have made it to their 100th anniversary on Aug. 11.
GREEN BAY — For all their success — an NFL-best 13 world championships, Super Bowl I, II, XXXI and XLV titles, some of the greatest players th…
For the past three decades, Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers have done their best to live up to Bart Starr’s ideals. And while that’s not always the easiest thing to do, their success has given the Packers something no other NFL team can claim in the past century: three Hall of Fame-level quarterbacks.
As the Green Bay Packers prepare to mark the 100th anniversary of the franchise's founding on Sunday, Jason Wilde ranks the five best quarterb…
As the Green Bay Packers prepare to mark the 100th anniversary of the franchise's founding on Sunday, Jason Wilde ranks the five best offensiv…
As the Green Bay Packers prepare to mark the 100th anniversary of the franchise's founding on Sunday, Jason Wilde ranks the five best defensiv…
As the Green Bay Packers prepare to mark the 100th anniversary of the franchise's founding on Sunday, Jason Wilde ranks the five most importan…
What will that future look like? What challenges lie ahead? Predicting what the next 100 years might look like is, of course, impossible — just as Earl “Curly” Lambeau and George Whitney Calhoun could never have envisioned the massive Titletown development.
With the Green Bay Packers having marked the 100th anniversary of the franchise's founding on Sunday, Jason Wilde ranks the five most importan…