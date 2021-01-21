Mike Bianchi: A Tom Brady Super Bowl with Bucs would equal 6 he won with Patriots

As the rumors and rumblings mounted several months ago that the greatest quarterback in NFL history was about to sign a contract with the lowly Tampa Bay Buccaneers, I wrote that, "Putting Tom Brady on the Bucs would be like hanging the Mona Lisa in Room 217 of the Red Roof Inn."
Who knew then that Brady would instead turn the Red Roof Inn into the ornate main gallery at the Louvre? He has created an atmosphere of class and culture in a franchise where portraits of Velvet Elvis, Dogs Playing Poker and Jameis Winston Groping Female Uber Drivers once hung in the lobby.
"His leadership is beyond anything I've ever seen," Tampa Bay Bucs coach Bruce Arians says.
And his legacy is two victories away from beyond anything we've ever seen in any team-sport athlete, including the great Michael Jordan. Brady is already the NFL's GOAT — Greatest Of All Time — but if he can take the once-moribund Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a Super Bowl championship, he will be the lion of all GOATs.
It's certainly not going to be easy because Brady and the Bucs will have to go on the road again this weekend and beat Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship Game and then face either the red-hot Buffalo Bills or the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl. But let me ask you this: If you had to bet your life on one of the four remaining teams winning the Super Bowl, would you bet against Tom Brady?
If so, I hope to see you on the other side.
This might seem like hyperbole, but winning just one Super Bowl with the Bucs would be equal to the six he won in New England under the iconic Bill Belichick. If the 43-year-old Brady — 40-freaking-3!!! — could come to Tampa Bay and win a Super Bowl in one season with the miserable Bucs, it would be akin to Jordan leaving the Chicago Bulls at age 38 and winning the NBA championship with the hapless Washington Wizards. Except, we know now, Jordan went to the Wizards, never posted a winning record and never made it to the playoffs.
If — and I realize this is a big if — if Brady wins a Super Bowl in his first year in Tampa Bay, it will be the most amazing feat of his career and unprecedented in the modern history of professional football. Never has an NFL quarterback carried two different franchises to Super Bowl victories.
(Wait a minute, Bianchi, you idiot, what about Peyton Manning with the Colts and the Broncos?!)
Don't call me an idiot!!! You're not listening. I said never has any quarterback in the NFL carried two different franchises to Super Bowl victories. Yes, the Broncos did win a Super Bowl during Manning's last season in Denver, but they won it in spite of Manning not because of him. Manning was an old, washed-up, noodle-armed QB when the Broncos won the title. He didn't carry Denver to the Super Bowl championship; Denver's defense carried Manning to the Super Bowl championship.
Here's all you need to know: Manning threw for 2,249 yards in his final season with nine TD passes and 17 interceptions. Meanwhile, Brady, the ageless wonder, is currently having one of his best statistical seasons. He's thrown for 44 TDs (the most he's had since 2007 when he led the Patriots to an undefeated regular season) with 12 picks and the third-most passing yards in the league during the regular season.
And it's not just what he's done on the field; look what he's done in the locker room. One simple question: Since Brady lobbied for the Bucs to sign Antonio Brown, have you heard one peep from the troubled, tempestuous wide receiver on social media or otherwise? The fact that Brady has kept Brown out of handcuffs and off the police blotter might be his most impressive accomplishment this season.
Brown, once the best wide receiver in football before he froze his feet and wrecked his reputation in Pittsburgh, Oakland and New England, wanted to come to Tampa Bay to see if Brady could help him resurrect his career. The same with Leonard Fournette, the malcontent running back who was waived by the Jacksonville Jaguars. Then, of course, there's Rob Gronkowski, the injury-prone superstar tight end who came out of retirement just so he could play with Brady again.
Even Arians, the old quarterback whisperer, has had a renaissance with Brady.
"Consummate leader," Arians said of his QB, per NBC Sports' Peter King. "Has been all year. Got the air of confidence that permeates through our team every day. I allow him to be himself. Like, New England didn't allow him to coach. I allow him to coach. I just sit back sometimes and watch."
Yes, that was Arians taking a shot at Belichick, but guess what? He's right. As Brady gets ready to start in his 14th conference championship game this weekend for the right to go to his 10th Super Bowl, Belichick and the Patriots are sitting home after a mundane 7-9 season. The age-old argument about who was more important to the Patriots' dynasty — Brady or Belichick — has been settled ... at least for now.
If you don't believe it, just look at the Mona Lisa.
She is smiling bigger than ever.
As is Tom Brady himself.
Why is it, after all these years, neither one of them ever seems to grow old?
Photos: Packers' 2020 season so far in pictures
Photos: Packers' 2020 season so far in pictures
Check out photo galleries from every game of 2020 through the end of the regular season and the playoffs — if the Packers make it.
The Green Bay Packers took care of business Sunday, securing the top seed in the NFC playoffs and a first-round bye with a 35-16 victory over …
The Green Bay Packers jumped out to an early lead and didn't let up en route to a 40-14 victory over the Tennessee Titans Sunday night at a sn…
The Green Bay Packers withstood a late challenge from the Carolina Panthers to hold on for a 24-16 victory Saturday night at Lambeau Field in …
It wasn't always smooth sailing Sunday at Ford Field, but the Green Bay Packers held on for a 31-24 victory over the Detroit Lions to clinch t…
Wisconsin State Journal photographer Steve Apps captured all the action from Lambeau Field Sunday as Aaron Rodgers turned in another MVP worth…
The Green Bay Packers were in control from start to finish Sunday night at Lambeau Field as they dispatched the Chicago Bears 41-25 to earn th…
The Green Bay Packers' 14-point halftime lead vanished quickly as the Indianapolis Colts stormed back in the second half to take control en ro…
Wisconsin State Journal photographer Steve Apps captured all the action from Lambeau Field as the Green Bay Packers defeated the Jacksonville …
The Green Bay Packers jumped out to an early lead and didn't let up Thursday night as they cruised to a 34-17 victory over the San Francisco 4…
Wisconsin State Journal photographer Steve Apps captured all the action from a wind-swept Lambeau Field Sunday afternoon as the Minnesota Viki…
Coming off their first loss of the season, the Green Bay Packers returned to early season form Sunday as quarterback Aaron Rodgers and wide re…
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers threw two interceptions within a three-pass span of the second quarter as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers…
Despite missing a few offensive weapons, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers continued his outstanding early season play as the undefe…
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers threw for 283 yards and three touchdowns as Green Bay defeated the New Orleans Saints 37-30 on Sun…
Wisconsin State Journal photographer Steve Apps captured all the action as the Green Bay Packers came back from an early 11-point deficit to b…
Quarterback Aaron Rodgers was in top form Sunday as the Green Bay Packers defeated the Minnesota Vikings, 43-34, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minne…
From a controversial trade up the draft board to acquire Utah State quarterback Jordan Love in the first round to the addition of some much-ne…
From the Green Bay Packers' season opener against the Vikings in Minnesota to their regular-season finale against the Bears in Chicago, get th…
Jason Wilde breaks down the Green Bay Packers' roster by position in a nine-part series, looking at the team's depth, competitions for playing…
Photos: Green Bay Packers advance to NFC championship game with convincing win over Los Angeles Rams
Wisconsin State Journal photographer Steve Apps captured all the action from Lambeau Field as the Green Bay Packers defeated the Los Angeles R…