Mike Bianchi: A Tom Brady Super Bowl with Bucs would equal 6 he won with Patriots

Here's all you need to know: Manning threw for 2,249 yards in his final season with nine TD passes and 17 interceptions. Meanwhile, Brady, the ageless wonder, is currently having one of his best statistical seasons. He's thrown for 44 TDs (the most he's had since 2007 when he led the Patriots to an undefeated regular season) with 12 picks and the third-most passing yards in the league during the regular season.

And it's not just what he's done on the field; look what he's done in the locker room. One simple question: Since Brady lobbied for the Bucs to sign Antonio Brown, have you heard one peep from the troubled, tempestuous wide receiver on social media or otherwise? The fact that Brady has kept Brown out of handcuffs and off the police blotter might be his most impressive accomplishment this season.

Brown, once the best wide receiver in football before he froze his feet and wrecked his reputation in Pittsburgh, Oakland and New England, wanted to come to Tampa Bay to see if Brady could help him resurrect his career. The same with Leonard Fournette, the malcontent running back who was waived by the Jacksonville Jaguars. Then, of course, there's Rob Gronkowski, the injury-prone superstar tight end who came out of retirement just so he could play with Brady again.

Even Arians, the old quarterback whisperer, has had a renaissance with Brady.