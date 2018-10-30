Michael Jordan weighed in on the Greatest of All Time debate Sunday on NBC — sort of — prompting a playful response from LeBron James on Twitter.

It turns out the old NBA G.O.A.T. was really hyping this weekend’s “Sunday Night Football” NFL showcase featuring the Packers’ Aaron Rodgers and the Patriots’ Tom Brady.

“A lot of talk going on these days about who is the greatest ever, about who has the titles, raw talent, the most clutch moments,” Jordan says in a 45-second video, shot in artsy black and white with a spare, plaintive piano accompaniment to resemble some fancy Nike commercial.

“I get it. It’s a tough call. I mean, even the jersey numbers are the same. But maybe the best way to settle this debate is to play it out head to head.”

Cut to color clips of Rodgers and Brady.

“I’ll watch that,” Jordan says.

The Lakers’ James, who has worn Jordan’s No. 23, playfully tweeted an acceptance of the initial challenge, then doubled back: “IM READY!!!! Oh my bad I thought, maybe u were, umm never mind back to my regular schedule program.”

The Jordan promo is expected to get heavy play this week across NBC Universal and Comcast platforms, as well as social media, Spotify, Pandora and the mobile version of EA Madden.

Once ubiquitous in commercials, Jordan at 55 looks a tad rounder in the face than in his last TV ad appearance, which, according to the trade publication Adweek, was in a 2015 reprise of Gatorade’s “Be Like Mike” campaign.

The man whose silhouette is a logo for his Jordan Brand was among those saluting Derek Jeter’s retirement in 2014 for Nike’s “Re2pect” ads. He also did a Hanes commercial that year.

His last promo for NBC touted its 2008 Ryder Cup coverage.

Sunday’s Rodgers-Brady game will be only the second time the future Hall of Fame quarterbacks have squared off. Rodgers led the Packers to a 26-14 victory over the Patriots in 2014, but he was injured when the teams met in 2010 and wasn’t the Packers starter in 2006.