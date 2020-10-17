Men in motion: Packers offense is on the pre-snap move after years of stationary approach

It was a mere glimpse into what had been brewing all offseason via video conference calls and brainstorming sessions with LaFleur, Rodgers, offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett and quarterbacks coach Luke Getsy, with the rest of the offensive staff chipping in ideas as well.

‘It almost becomes addicting’

While COVID-19 robbed the Packers of all of their on-field offseason work, those virtual sessions proved integral to changing Rodgers’ mind about pre-snap motion.

“Originally, that was something Aaron was not used to, and we tried to show him the different advantages it can give you from confusing the defense to all kinds of advantageous looks it can give you,” Hackett said. “I mean, the shifts, the motions, all those things just cause so many things the defense has to get used to. And I think when you have a group of guys in their second year, getting more comfortable with how it works, I think that the guys have done such a great job understanding how to adjust to those and being able to take advantage of it.

“It’s just something that, when you can gain that advantage, you want to try to utilize more and more. And it almost becomes addicting from our standpoint.”