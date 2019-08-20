Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon, who is nearly five weeks into a holdout over his contract, told ESPN he is training rigorously in California and staying ready to play football.
The former University of Wisconsin athlete wants to play but continues to wait for a resolution.
“Just waiting on the call,” said the Pro Bowl back, who’s also spent time in Florida.
Gordon declined to discuss his contract situation and his holdout.
Both sides have remained millions apart in negotiations, according to a source. The top of the running back market begins at around $13 million per year, and the Chargers have been well short of that number, despite discussions about bridging the gap with incentives.
Gordon has told the Chargers through his representation if he does not receive a new deal, he’ll sit out.