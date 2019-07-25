Melvin Gordon is officially a holdout as the Los Angeles Chargers get ready to begin training camp.
The Chargers placed their running back on the reserve/did not report list Wednesday as players went through physicals and meetings. The former University of Wisconsin athlete is going into the final year of a rookie contract and will earn $5.6 million this season.
Gordon has gained over 1,200 yards from scrimmage and scored 10 or more touchdowns in three straight seasons. He was sixth in the AFC in yards from scrimmage (1,375), ninth in rushing (885 yards) and scored 14 touchdowns last season as the Chargers made the playoffs for the first time since 2013.
“I can see his thought process but he’s not here,” said general manager Tom Telesco, who told reporters the team has made an offer to Gordon’s camp. “I’m not naive. I know we are better with Melvin but we have a strong running back group.”
Gordon’s agent informed the team earlier this month that the fifth-year running back would hold out unless he got a contract extension. Gordon said at SportsCon in Dallas on July 13 that he is looking to take advantage of his opportunities.
“You know, I want to get paid. That’s just kind of what it is. Hopefully, I end up a Charger. That’s the goal. I want to end up with the Chargers,” he said.
Austin Ekeler, Justin Jackson and Detrez Newsome will pick up the slack during Gordon’s absence.
Pats sign Kendricks
Continuing to look for help at tight end following the retirement of Rob Gronkowski, New England signed former UW athlete Lance Kendricks.
Kendircks, an eight-year veteran, had 241 catches, 2,505 yards, and 19 touchdowns with the Rams and Packers. Kendricks spent the past two seasons in Green Bay as its second tight end, catching 37 passes for 373 yards and two touchdowns.