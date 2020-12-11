Meeting of the minds? Packers pass rush gets in gear after (overblown?) conversation with Mike Pettine

“I don’t really know about other defensive coordinators, but that’s pretty cool when you can talk to your coach and he’s open to hearing what you have to say,” Preston Smith said. “Because at the end of the day, we go out there and play on Sundays. And sometimes, you want that feedback to understand what’s going on out there. I think it’s pretty good and cool that we can go talk to him at any moment."

Added Clark: “Everything that was said in the meetings that each of us had with coach Pettine, he isn’t just going to change everything. But the thing is he always appreciates that we have an open line of communication with him, and he’s always willing to hear us out and hear what we have to say. And the body of work these last couple of weeks — I’m not just talking about sacks, I’m talking about the turnovers that we’ve been getting, the pressures that we’ve been getting — we’ve been doing a pretty good job.”

Extra points

The Packers added starting safety Darnell Savage to the injury report as questionable on Friday with a groin injury. … Tight end Jace Sternberger (concussion) and guard Simon Stepaniak (knee) were ruled out for Sunday, while wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown (concussion) and wide receiver Malik Taylor (hamstring) are questionable. … While that might not seem like a problematic injury report, the Packers will obviously be without four players who have been put on injured reserve in recent weeks: center Corey Linsley (knee), linebacker/safety Raven Greene (shoulder), running back/returner Tyler Ervin (foot/ankle) and defensive lineman Billy Winn (triceps). With Ervin out, look for recently added Tavon Austin to have a role. … Coach Matt LaFleur said that while rookie running back AJ Dillon came off the reserve/COVID-19 list this week after being out since his Nov. 2 positive test, there’s no guarantee he’ll play against the Lions. “I thought he had a nice week of practice,” LaFleur said. “Certainly we're going to be careful with him because he's extremely important in the stretch run here. But I thought he's done a lot of nice things. More or less it's the toll (COVID-19) has taken on his body. We'll see where he's at tomorrow and on Sunday and see if he's ready to go.”