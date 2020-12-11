Meeting of the minds? Packers pass rush gets in gear after (overblown?) conversation with Mike Pettine

GREEN BAY — As it turns out, Za’Darius Smith might have slightly oversold The Great Pass Rush Summit he and a few other of the Green Bay Packers veteran defensive leaders had with defensive coordinator Mike Pettine before last Sunday’s win over the Philadelphia Eagles.
For starters, apparently Smith, fellow outside linebacker Preston Smith and defensive tackle Kenny Clark did not all go together to Pettine’s office to make their case for a simplified pass-rushing approach, as Za’Darius had depicted the discussion.
Secondly, to suggest this was some sort of major come-to-Jesus moment for the defense, well, it sounds more like Za’Darius might’ve gotten a little carried away in the postgame euphoria of the defense’s performance and exaggerated its significance slightly.
And on top of that, such player-to-coach communication has apparently been a staple of Pettine’s coaching philosophy, as both a coordinator and a head coach in the NFL, though he also will make it clear to players he’s not a DJ who simply plays requests.
“That’s always been my belief throughout my entire career. You’re always soliciting feedback from the players,” Pettine explained as the Packers prepared for Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit. “Because you come to the realization real quick: It’s not about us coaches. We’re not the ones out there playing. So we want to make sure guys feel good about what we’re doing.
“When you talk about things they want or don’t want to do, I think ‘Z’ has made it very well known that he likes when it’s just called for there to be a straight rush. And obviously we can’t do that all the time. And, there are times where I’ve got to get after him for trying to shake off signs during the game.
“The key thing when you meet with the players is, you always want there to be a ‘why.’ As I always tell that to the assistants, we’ll never pull the parents deal and say, ‘Because I said so.’ We need to explain the ‘why.’ You love it when you have guys that are passionate and are vocal and want to do their thing, and you try to find that middle ground.”
Regardless, what the Packers have found is production in their pass rush, something they need to continue against the Lions and quarterback Matthew Stafford. The Packers enter Sunday with 30 sacks on the season, and 10 of those have come in the past three games. Since the Packers’ Nov. 1 loss to Minnesota, when the defense managed just one quarterback hit, the group has 29 of their 58 QB hits in the past five games.
While Za’Darius Smith leads the team with 10.5 sacks and 21 QB hits, second-year edge rusher Rashan Gary is second with four sacks and nine hits. Defensive end Kingsley Keke has four sacks, with two of them coming against the Eagles.
Now, it’s about sustaining that increased production — and communication.
“I don’t really know about other defensive coordinators, but that’s pretty cool when you can talk to your coach and he’s open to hearing what you have to say,” Preston Smith said. “Because at the end of the day, we go out there and play on Sundays. And sometimes, you want that feedback to understand what’s going on out there. I think it’s pretty good and cool that we can go talk to him at any moment."
Added Clark: “Everything that was said in the meetings that each of us had with coach Pettine, he isn’t just going to change everything. But the thing is he always appreciates that we have an open line of communication with him, and he’s always willing to hear us out and hear what we have to say. And the body of work these last couple of weeks — I’m not just talking about sacks, I’m talking about the turnovers that we’ve been getting, the pressures that we’ve been getting — we’ve been doing a pretty good job.”
Extra points
The Packers added starting safety Darnell Savage to the injury report as questionable on Friday with a groin injury. … Tight end Jace Sternberger (concussion) and guard Simon Stepaniak (knee) were ruled out for Sunday, while wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown (concussion) and wide receiver Malik Taylor (hamstring) are questionable. … While that might not seem like a problematic injury report, the Packers will obviously be without four players who have been put on injured reserve in recent weeks: center Corey Linsley (knee), linebacker/safety Raven Greene (shoulder), running back/returner Tyler Ervin (foot/ankle) and defensive lineman Billy Winn (triceps). With Ervin out, look for recently added Tavon Austin to have a role. … Coach Matt LaFleur said that while rookie running back AJ Dillon came off the reserve/COVID-19 list this week after being out since his Nov. 2 positive test, there’s no guarantee he’ll play against the Lions. “I thought he had a nice week of practice,” LaFleur said. “Certainly we're going to be careful with him because he's extremely important in the stretch run here. But I thought he's done a lot of nice things. More or less it's the toll (COVID-19) has taken on his body. We'll see where he's at tomorrow and on Sunday and see if he's ready to go.”
