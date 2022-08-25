‘Meaningless’ games behind them, Packers — and Aaron Rodgers — are ‘excited where we’re at as a team’

In 16 days, the Green Bay Packers will kick off the real 2022 NFL season, and head coach Matt LaFleur won’t have to twist himself into a conversational pretzel to avoid calling the games “meaningless” like he did leading up to Thursday night's preseason finale.

The games, starting with the Sept. 11 opener against the rival Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, will count in the standings.

The team’s brightest stars, including four-time NFL MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers, will be on the field instead of on the sideline.

No. 2 quarterback Jordan Love, the central figure of the preseason, will be on the bench instead of in the midst of the fan base’s debate of whether he’s awful or awesome.

And a bunch of players who saw action in the Packers’ 17-10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium will be on the practice squad or out of football altogether.

And so, for all the time spent on evaluating every frame of game film and every snap of practice work, much of what happened this summer won’t have a huge impact on the season beyond Tuesday’s roster cutdown to the NFL-mandated 53-man limit.

But that doesn’t mean there weren’t moments and storylines worth examining, from Love’s don’t-let-the-numbers-fool-you improvement to a nip-and-tuck battle for the No. 3 running back job, to how ready the team’s young wide receivers are to play vital roles in the offense.

“I’m excited where we’re at as a team,” Rodgers said during a sideline interview on the Packers TV network broadcast of the game. “It’s different not having a fourth preseason game. Now we have an entire week off, but Matt’s got a good schedule for the next week. It’s tough; Tuesday will be a lot of cuts. But we’re excited about the guys we’re going to have with us.”

After contemplating playing Rodgers and the other veteran starters against the Chiefs, LaFleur ultimately decided to sit 25 players and play it safe, although Rodgers said “there was conversation” about them playing before deciding the risk far outweighed the reward.

“It just came down to what’s in the best interest of not just myself but everybody,” Rodgers explained. “There were a lot of guys that were thinking about playing, but at the end of the day, it came down to, do we need to see our guys get reps or some of the young guys?”

The young guys got ample opportunity against the Chiefs, led by Love, who played nearly three full quarters before turning things over to No. 3 quarterback Danny Etling. As had been the case in his first two preseason tilts, his final stat line was misleading: 16 of 26 for 148 yards with no touchdowns and one interception for a 61.1 passer rating.

“I always look at the numbers at the end of it and I'm like, ‘That doesn't make sense,’” LaFleur said. “I thought he did a lot of good things, but we'll take a look at the tape. I'm sure there's always something that you can clean up. But all in all, I thought Jordan did a lot of really good things out there.”

Said Love, who finished preseason play having completed 41 of 74 passes (55.4%) for 437 yards with three touchdowns and four interceptions for a 63.8 rating: “I think I definitely took a lot of good strides this preseason. Just from the first two years I’ve been here, definitely there’s a lot of growth in just my play and decision-making and how comfortable I feel.”

While Love didn’t find the end zone as he had in the first two games, the running backs competing for the backup spot behind the Packers’ 1-2 backfield punch of Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon stated convincing cases.

While undrafted rookie free agent Tyler Goodson (12 touches, 60 yards) scored the Packers’ lone touchdown on a 24-yard second-quarter run that he punctuated with a nifty spin move near the goal line, his other six runs netted a combined 4 yards. Incumbent Patrick Taylor, meanwhile, carried seven times for 34 yards (his longest run was for 11 yards) and caught three passes for 17 yards — but also looked more confident and adept on special teams.

“That’s a tough one. I thought both those guys did a nice job,” LaFleur said. “I think a lot of it’s going to come down to how they performed on special teams. But I’ve got to give credit to both those guys because what I saw was guys fighting for those tough yards, guys that were coming up in the passing game, finishing runs. We’ll see how they held up in pass pro; I don’t know how many (opportunities) they had. But I thought all in all they did a lot of good things out there.”

As for the young wide receivers, the Packers held rookie second-round pick Christian Watson out of the game, even though he took part in 11-on-11 work during practice all week after being activated from the physically unable to perform list following offseason arthroscopic right knee surgery.

Breakout training camp star Romeo Doubs, whose playmaking all summer belied his fourth-round draft pedigree, didn’t play much (two catches, 13 yards), giving seventh-round pick Samori Toure (six catches, 83 yards), 2021 third-round pick Amari Rodgers (four receptions for 39 yards and three rushes for 17 yards) and Juwann Winfree (one reception for 7 yards on six targets) plenty of work.

During his sideline TV interview, Aaron Rodgers found himself talking about former teammate Davante Adams, the two-time first-team All-Pro wideout who was traded to Las Vegas on March 17. Toward the end of his long soliloquy about his former No. 1 target, Rodgers shifted the conversation to the youngsters tasked with replacing him.

“At the end of the day, there’s only one Davante. We’re going to miss him, but we’re going to find our way with the guys we’ve got,” Rodgers said. “I love our young group of guys. They’re coming together.

“I think Amari had a really good night tonight, Toure (has) made some nice plays for us. I’m a big fan of Juwann Winfree. And getting 9 (Watson) back at practice, seeing him run around, he’s a different type of receiver. He’s big, fast and athletic. If we can get some consistency from him, I feel really good about that receiving corps.”

On defense, only first-round pick Quay Walker suited up in preseason out of the team’s 11 preferred starters. So any assessment of the much-ballyhooed defense beyond Walker’s growth is moot. We’ll find out soon enough if the No. 1 group can live up to the offseason hype.

Walker finished the night tied with defensive tackle Jack Heflin and safety Micah Abernathy for the team lead in tackles (five).

“I thought Quay had a nice night,” LaFleur said. “Certainly he is far from a finished product. But I love watching him run. He’s a big guy that can move, run sideline-to-sideline, and it’s going to be fun to watch him paired up next to another ‘creature’ (in first-team All-Pro De’Vondre Campbell) and have two 6-foot-3 plus linebackers in there that can really run and are very good players.”