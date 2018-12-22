GREEN BAY — Joe Philbin wasn’t about to channel his inner Herm Edwards. To get his Green Bay Packers focused on a seemingly meaningless game, the interim head coach was more likely to make a self-deprecating joke than burst into his own version of Edwards’ famous “You PLAY … to WIN … the GAME!” exhortation to his New York Jets in 2002.

“Well, I’ve incorporated my dry sense of humor every now and then, which some people laugh at and some people don't,” Philbin deadpanned at midweek when asked how he can get his guys to play hard — and have some fun — during the final two games with the playoffs out of reach.

“The fun in football is being with a bunch of guys that you care about in the locker room after you've won a football game. There's no better feeling than that.

“So, how do you get that feeling? … Somebody once said we want to take our jobs seriously but not ourselves. But it's still football, and you've got to bring some juice to the game. If we can interject humor in there — and I enjoy that — then I'm all for that. I think that's great. So, we'll do whatever we have to do. But I think for all of us, it's the obligation we have to one another. Great organizations, the people that work there, they feel like I've got to do a great job because this guy’s is depending on me, that guy’s depending on me. That's where I think you can accomplish a lot of great things and it can still be fun. So that's where I'm at on that.”

And so, as the Packers (5-8-1) play out the string, starting with Edwards’ old team, the Jets (4-10), Philbin intends to play to win. That’s why quarterback Aaron Rodgers made it clear that he will start, even with nothing to play for.

But that doesn’t mean the Packers won’t be trying to get a look at some of their younger or lesser-known players against the Jets or in next week’s season-finale against the Detroit Lions (5-9) at Lambeau Field. Playing to win and getting a look at the future aren’t mutually exclusive, and a handful of young players go into the final two games hoping to gain meaningful experience and leave general manager Brian Gutekunst a positive final impression before the offseason.

“Finish strong,” rookie wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown replied when asked what the young players have to do in the final weeks. “I feel like this is a job interview for the whole organization.”

Here’s a look at a few of the up-and-comers who should have a chance to show something before season’s end:

Offense

St. Brown (319 snaps) and Marquez Valdes-Scantling (569 snaps) have seen ample playing time, but the third rookie wideout — J’Mon Moore, a fourth-round pick taken ahead of Valdes-Scantling (fifth round) and St. Brown (sixth round) — has barely played (58 snaps). He’s seen action on special teams of late, serving as the kickoff return man, but his struggles with the playbook put him well behind his fellow draftees on the depth chart.

“These two games could really do a lot for me — build some trust, which has been the main thing with me,” Moore said. “Build a lot of trust with whatever’s going to happen around here. I’d like to be able to put some stuff on film, just being able to go out there and contribute, capitalize on the opportunities I get.”

Former UW-Whitewater standout Jake Kumerow, who was activated off injured reserve Dec. 1, has played only 32 snaps since being cleared and has two catches for 16 yards to show for it.

“It’d help us build for the future,” Kumerow said of playing time. “Get some good reps, get some good catches, some good tape, and help build some trust. That’s the thing with us guys who catch the ball. We have to build trust with the QBs, and having those reps on gamedays definitely helps.”

At tight end, first-year man Robert Tonyan seemed ticketed for increased playing time after his 54-yard touchdown catch at Seattle on Nov. 15, but he’s played a measly 38 snaps, even though Rodgers seemed to take a liking to him. With three veterans ahead of him in Jimmy Graham, Lance Kendricks and Marcedes Lewis — none of whom is assured of being back next season — it might be a good time to see what the college quarterback-turned-receiver-turned-tight end can do.

“Being a tight end, I’m still learning every day — especially with the guys I have in my room. I think my learning has accelerated a lot with them,” Tonyan said. “But this being my first full year at tight end, I’m just excited for the games coming up and leading into the offseason and next season.”

Rodgers, who’d like to get No. 1 receiver Davante Adams the 13 catches and 205 yards he needs to break the Packers’ single-season receiving records in each category, would also like to get the youngsters more involved before the year is out.

“It will be good getting some reps with those guys,” Rodgers said. “And see if we can get Davante the ball a little bit, too.”

Defense

With none of the team’s opening-stay starters on the defensive line set to play — Mo Wilkerson and Mike Daniels are on IR, and Kenny Clark has been ruled out with an elbow injury — undrafted rookie Tyler Lancaster and Montravius Adams, a third-round pick a year ago, are in line for more action. Lancaster was impressive in last week’s loss to Chicago, registering six tackles and surprising even defensive coordinator Mike Pettine.

“I mean, he was close to dominant inside. Had a bunch of production,” Pettine said. “We always thought that he was a guy that was going to kind of hold the point and not get moved out of his gap. But we didn’t see him potentially as having a lot of production. We thought he would fill the grade sheet with plusses but not necessarily with statistics. And he’s proved us wrong. … So to say he’s a pleasant surprise is a major understatement.”

At inside linebacker, rookie third-round pick Oren Burks has played 114 snaps on defense this season — 104 during the first eight games, and just 10 since. Pettine said Burks “will definitely see some time this weekend,” but Burks acknowledged that he wasn’t as ready for a major role in the defense as he needed to be after Jake Ryan’s season-ending knee injury in training cmap.

“I have a lot of expectations of myself and I didn’t really live up to them this year,” Burks said. “But I want to make sure I go into this offseason with the right attitude. I definitely want to finish off these last two weeks strong.”

In the secondary, no rookie has played as many snaps as first-round pick Jaire Alexander (720), but fellow rookie cornerback Josh Jackson (633 snaps) has played a lot, too. Jackson has experienced more growing pains than Alexander, but the experience should pay off in the future.

“It’s hard, because when you compare him to Jaire, I mean, here’s a rookie (in Alexander) that’s playing at an extremely high level. And if you walked in off the street and didn’t know he was a rookie, you wouldn’t think he was,” Pettine said. “So (Jackson) has had his (moments). It’s a typical rookie year. He’s had his ups and his downs, and teams have gone after him. He’s improved.”

Special teams

Punter JK Scott’s rookie season has been less consistent than the Packers had hoped, and it seems likely that he’ll have competition in 2019, despite the fifth-round pick the Packers invested in him last spring. It’s worth noting that Scott’s numbers have not been significantly better than Justin Vogel’s were last year, when Vogel punted as a rookie free agent.

Scott entered the week 20th in the NFL yards per punt (45.0); 25th in net punting (39.0), tied for 23rd in punts inside the 20-yard line (18); and with the most touchbacks (eight) in the league. Vogel finished 23rd in yards per punt last year (44.4); seventh in net punting (41.6); tied for 29th in punts inside the 20 (19); and had the second-fewest touchbacks (two) in the NFL.

“(It’s a matter of it) being his first year, his rookie year,” special teams coordinator Ron Zook said. “I think going back if Justin would’ve gotten another year, his next year would’ve been much better. There’s no question in my mind JK’s is going to be a lot better. I think the consistency (is the issue). It’s so different for these guys being in college and then coming here. It’s just way, way different.

“He’s got the God-given leg talent. Now he’s going to have to do the things that all pros do. Aaron Rodgers can throw the football, but he didn’t come out his first year in the National Football League throwing it like he does now. He’s got to work on those techniques and those things that he’s going to get better doing, and JK will do the same thing.”