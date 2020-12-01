Matthew Stafford's future in flux as Detroit Lions await new direction — again

Stafford is a good player and an above average quarterback. He's talented and tough, though after 12 seasons in Detroit, his injuries are starting to mount and he understandably seems beat down. To Orlovsky's point, perhaps a change of scenery would help him create the legacy he wants for himself on the field.

For now, Stafford seems destined to go down as a quarterback good enough to get three coaches fired, and I don't write that to insinuate he was behind the undoings of Patricia, Jim Caldwell or Jim Schwartz.

In this league, though, teams are looking for a quarterback until they find one, and once they feel they have one, they start the continuous process of looking for the right coach or GM.

Stafford is good enough to be that guy for most teams in this league, like Philip Rivers was with the Chargers for 16 years or Matt Ryan is with the Atlanta Falcons now.

Like Rivers and Ryan, Stafford has reached the point of his career where it seems unlikely he will be able to achieve the ultimate success, at least in Detroit.

Lions owner Sheila Ford Hamp called Stafford an "extremely talented young man" and "tough as nails" in her post-firing Zoom on Saturday, but she rightfully took a pass on hitching the organization's wagon to him long-term.