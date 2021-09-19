Matt LaFleur's Packers seem to be at their best the week after defeats

“Everyone is completely different in regard to wins and losses and how they handle adversity. But over these last 2½ years, Matt has definitely made a point to be more positive in the face of adversity this year, and I think he’s doing a good job at it so far.”

Of the Packers’ six regular-season losses under LaFleur before last week’s stinker against the Saints, four were on the road and two were at home. Of the six victories that immediately followed those losses, two wins were at home and four were on the road.

Also, of the six losses, three were by a touchdown or less, three were by double-digits. The average margin of defeat, thanks to a 29-point loss at San Francisco in 2019 and a 28-point loss at Tampa Bay last year, has been 14.7 points. The Packers’ average margin of victory in the six wins after those losses has been 14.