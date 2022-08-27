Matt LaFleur unsure if David Bakhtiari, Elgton Jenkins will be ready for Packers opener

GREEN BAY — David Bakhtiari and Elgton Jenkins may be off the physically unable to perform list, but the Green Bay Packers’ two best offensive linemen have yet to take a single 11-on-11 snap in practice — which is why head coach Matt LaFleur said Saturday that the team doesn’t know if either of them will get the green light to play in the Sept. 11 regular-season opener at Minnesota.

“Yeah, we have no idea,” LaFleur said after the players had Friday off following the team’s 17-10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Thursday night’s preseason finale at Arrowhead Stadium. “I mean, it’s hard to project that without being through practice, seeing how they respond and getting into team reps.

“So, like I’ve said all along — and I know you guys probably roll your eyes every time I say it — but we’re going to take it day-to-day.”

Bakhtiari, the team’s five-time All-Pro left tackle, has played in only one game since tearing the ACL and doing other damage to his left knee during a Dec. 31, 2020 practice. He came off the PUP list last week and said he is “extremely” motivated to be ready for the start of the regular season.

Jenkins, a Pro Bowl selection at left guard in 2020 who filled in for Bakhtiari at left tackle last season until tearing the ACL in his left knee on Nov. 21 against the Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium, was activated two weeks ago along with tight end Robert Tonyan, who was also recovering from an ACL tear in his left knee.

Despite being ahead of Bakhtiari in his return-to-play process, Jenkins, who is poised to start at right tackle opposite Bakhtiari, has yet to take a snap in team drills, either. Nor has Tonyan.

With final roster cuts slated for Tuesday, LaFleur said the team will practice Sunday and Monday, and the medical staff could green-light Bakhtiari, Jenkins and Tonyan or wait until next week, given the extra time off between the end of preseason play and the start of the regular season.

“We’ll see how they respond … and then we’ll make a decision,” LaFleur said. “Ideally, if we feel like they’re in a good spot, then that (doing 11-on-11) could potentially be on the table.”

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers, speaking in an interview with the Packers TV network during the fourth quarter of Thursday night’s game, acknowledged that his two top protectors might not play against the Vikings.

“(I’m) hoping to get those guys in the first four weeks for sure. Could be Week 1, could be Week 4. Who knows?” Rodgers said. “But (it’s) nice having those guys back at practice.”

Asked last Sunday upon his return to the field if he liked his chances for the opener, Bakhtiari replied, “I mean my mentality doesn’t change. Just attacking the day, going to win the day no matter what, and just keep my head down.

“And whenever I look up and (the knee) is ready to go, I’ll step between the white lines. And whatever day that is, or whatever week that is, I’m just going to be excited. Can’t wait for it.”

No decision on Crosby

Meanwhile, LaFleur said the team has not yet decided when — or if — veteran kicker Mason Crosby will come off the PUP list and start practicing this week.

Crosby has yet to practice in training camp after undergoing arthroscopic surgery on his right (kicking) knee, and the uncertainty with him could create some challenges with the final cutdown.

If he’s not ready to go, ex-USFL kicker Ramiz Ahmed would get the call, but general manager Brian Gutekunst could have to keep both kickers on the initial 53-man roster. After three other young kickers who were with the team this offseason — JJ Molson, Dominik Eberle and Gabe Brkic — were let go, Ahmed has made all six of his kicks in his two preseason games (three field goals, three extra points).

Crosby said last week that he has been kicking footballs for awhile — he started out kicking soccer balls as part of his rehabilitation — and expressed confidence he’d be cleared in time to face the Vikings.

“I’m hitting all the marks. As of right now, this is six weeks out, so that was kind of the goal was to be progressing and kicking more at this point,” Crosby said after kicking inside the Don Hutson Center early in the week. “(I) felt really good. I’m just going to keep building off of that. The goal is obviously to be full-go and ready to go by Week 1.”

Waiting on Watson

Rookie second-round pick Christian Watson seemed set to make his preseason debut against the Chiefs, but LaFleur said the team’s medical staff decided to play it safe with the young wide receiver and held him out of the game after he went through warmups.

“Our medical staff thought it would be in his best interest to give him two more weeks before we put him in a game-type situation,” LaFleur said. “So that’s why he didn’t play.”

Watson was hoping to play against the Chiefs but said he felt he could be ready for the Vikings even if he didn’t get any snaps in the preseason.

“I think getting those live reps in practice will be more than enough if I’m not able to play (in Kansas City) to build that connection with the offense and get those reps in and be on the same page with ’12,’” Watson said last week. “I think when the time comes for me to play, I’ll be ready.”