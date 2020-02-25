Matt LaFleur: ‘There was never a doubt’ about keeping Mike Pettine as Packers’ defensive coordinator

What LaFleur wouldn’t say was which team would be coming to Northeastern Wisconsin for those practices this year.

"We have a team but I don't know if I can tell you yet," LaFleur said. "I have to make sure (with the) league."

The Texans’ visit last August made them the first team to come to Green Bay for joint practices since the Buffalo Bills came to town in 2005 during then-head coach Mike Sherman’s final year.

"It's good to change the scenery a little bit and go against a different scheme," LaFleur said. "It gives you somebody else to go against and tests those concepts against somebody else."

Three-headed monster?

Despite the success of running backs Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams last year, LaFleur suggested Tuesday that the team needs a third backfield option. Among the candidates currently on the roster are Dexter Williams, who was a non-factor as a rookie sixth-round pick last season, and returner Tyler Ervin, who was incorporated into the offense last in the year.