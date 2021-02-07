Matt LaFleur tabs ex-Rams assistant Joe Barry as Packers’ new defensive coordinator

Barry’s first coordinator job was in 2007 and 2008 with the Detroit Lions, where his defenses finished 32nd — dead last in the NFL — in total defense and scoring both seasons under coach Rod Marinelli. The 2008 Lions team went 0-16. Barry had coached the Buccaneers’ linebackers from 2001 through 2006 before Marinelli hired him in Detroit.

Barry went back to coaching linebackers for the Buccaneers (2009), then coached linebackers at the University of Southern California (2010) and the San Diego Chargers (2011 through ’14) before serving as Washington’s defensive coordinator under Jay Gruden in 2015 and 2016.

Barry’s 2015 defense finished 28th in total defense and 17th in scoring defense as Washington won the NFC East at 9-7 before losing an NFC wild card playoff game at home to the Packers. His 2016 defense finished 28th again in total defense and 19th in scoring defense. Packers outside linebacker Preston Smith was on those Washington teams under Barry.

Asked to describe his defensive philosophy when he arrived in Washington in 2015, Barry replied: “I'm very hands-on, I'm very enthusiastic. But I think that's obviously my style and the way I coach. That's also… I'm kind of that way in the hallways during the day at work. That's just who I am. I'm very hands-on.

“We're going to have the ability to be multiple and jump in and out of 4-3 fronts, 3-4 fronts. We're structurally based out of a 3-4, there's no doubt about it. It's kind of the trendy word to say 'hybrid' these days — but I wouldn't go that far. But we are very multiple. We're going to give you a bunch of different looks when we are in our base group and when we are in our sub groups.”

Jason Wilde covers the Packers for ESPN Wisconsin. Listen to him with former Packers and Badgers offensive lineman Mark Tauscher weekdays from 9 a.m. until noon on “Wilde & Tausch” on 100.5 FM ESPN Madison.