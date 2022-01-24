Matt LaFleur says Packers want Aaron Rodgers back to get over 'hump'

"I thought we did a lot of great things on defense," LaFleur said. "Obviously having the big blunders on special teams and then, on offense, we definitely did not play up to our standard. But it wasn’t one person. It was a collective effort by everybody.”

And that includes LaFleur, who certainly took more blame himself than he cast on anyone else.

“We’ve got to keep searching for whatever it is to help us get over the hump, because obviously we haven’t found it yet,” said LaFleur, who is 39-10 in three regular seasons as coach but whose teams have lost twice in the NFC Championship Game and also been eliminated short of a Super Bowl berth the past two years despite having the NFC’s No. 1 seed. “My commitment to this organization, to the players, our coaches, our fans, everybody is, we are going to be relentless in that pursuit.

“We’ve got to lean on each other and try to as a group collectively come up with ways to help us get over the hump. Because whatever we’ve done for the last three years hasn’t gotten us there.”

LaFleur said he did meet with Rodgers for “quite some time” on Monday but that the conversation was a bigger-picture discussion and not specifically about the game.