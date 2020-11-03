Matt LaFleur says it’s ‘full speed ahead’ for Thursday’s game at San Francisco despite AJ Dillon’s positive COVID-19 test

The intensive protocols do allow for teams to practice, although players are required to wear either protective masks or the NFL-approved face shields that attach to helmets’ facemasks. The NFL has repeatedly said there has been no scientific evidence of transmission of the novel coronavirus during game action.

“We’re going to come in (Tuesday) morning and have our morning meetings, have a walk-through right before lunch, break for lunch, come back for more meetings, and then have a second walk-through,” LaFleur said, adding that the short week schedule remains essentially unchanged despite Dillon’s positive test. “That’s going to be basically our typical Wednesday/Thursday installs; (we’ll) kind of mold it together as one in one day and then we’ll come back on Wednesday, have a meeting in the morning and another install that’s going to be emphasis on the red zone, and have another quick practice and then we’ll be off to Santa Clara.”

“For the most part, we’re just going business — not quite ‘as usual,’ but as close as it can be.”

LaFleur said he had planned those light walk-through-style practices anyway because “that’s typically what you do on a short week. It’s so important for these guys to recover from a game. … That was what we had planned and we’re sticking to that plan.”