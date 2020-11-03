Matt LaFleur says it’s ‘full speed ahead’ for Thursday’s game at San Francisco despite AJ Dillon’s positive COVID-19 test

GREEN BAY — As both professional sports and the real world know all too well, things can change in an instant when it comes to the COVID-19 pandemic.
But as of now, the Green Bay Packers’ game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, is on for Thursday night — despite rookie running back AJ Dillon testing positive for the novel coronavirus, two other players being kept out of the team’s Lambeau Field headquarters and the NFL putting the Packers under the intensive protocols program on Monday.
“As far as I know right now, we are full speed ahead,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Monday afternoon. “All indications that we have is that we are preparing to play on Thursday. If they tell us otherwise, we’ll adjust.”
Dillon, who played 17 snaps during the Packers’ 28-22 loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday at Lambeau Field, was officially placed on the COVID-19/reserve list Monday afternoon. Like everyone involved with Sunday’s game on both teams, Dillon was tested before kickoff, but the positive result did not come back until after the game, and LaFleur said he got word of the positive test at 6 a.m. Monday.
The Packers’ point people on COVID-19, head athletic trainer Bryan “Flea” Engel and head of security Doug Collins, have been in frequent contact with the league since Dillon’s test results, with contact tracing procedures underway.
LaFleur said there were “a couple of guys that we didn’t allow back into the building” because they had been in contact with Dillon and required further testing. Those players turned out to be running back Jamaal Williams, who started the game for an injured Aaron Jones, and inside linebacker Kamal Martin, who started alongside Krys Barnes in the middle of the Packers defense.
After issuing their initial injury report, the Packers amended the report to include Martin and Williams, who the team said would not have practiced for “not injury related” reasons.
The two were determined to be considered “close contacts” of Dillon — Martin is believed to be Dillon’s roommate, while Williams would have been in close proximity with Dillon on the Packers’ sideline during Sunday’s game — and the league is evaluating if they should be considered “high-risk” close contacts. If they are deemed high risk, neither would play against the 49ers.
If Williams can’t play and Jones, who has missed the past two games with a calf injury, can’t play on Thursday either, the Packers would be down to Tyler Ervin, who is not a traditional running back but more of a versatile offensive piece and kick returner, and practice-squad running back Dexter Williams as their only alternatives at running back.
After news of Dillon’s positive test broke on NFL Network, the team released a statement which read, “The Packers were informed today that a player has tested positive for COVID-19. Our organization has entered the NFL’s intensive protocol and the player has self-quarantined. We will continue to work with the league on contact tracing as we follow the guidelines of intensive protocol. All player meetings will be conducted virtually today. Our focus continues to be on the health and safety of our players, staff and community. We will continue to work closely with the NFL and medical professionals and follow their guidance.”
The Packers had not had a player test positive for COVID-19 since the season began. The positive test triggered what the NFL calls its intensive protocols, although the Packers have enough meeting space inside Lambeau Field that players were able to come into the facility. Meetings with coaches were simply held virtually and workouts in the weight room were limited to 10 socially-distanced players at a time.
Asked if he was concerned that Dillon could have infected his fellow running backs or other teammates, LaFleur emphasized that players have been maintaining 6 feet or more of social distance in meetings — the offensive line, for instance, commandeered the media auditorium so linemen could spread out more than they could in their usual meeting room — and expressed hope that Dillon’s infection wouldn’t wipe out the entire position group.
“You’ve got to have a plan for everything, so that’s something that we’re constantly working through and trying to figure out how we can put our best guys out on the field and go attack,” LaFleur replied when asked how he would deal with an entire position group being shut down.
“The one thing about our meeting rooms, our guys have done a pretty good job of making sure we are not within that 6-feet radius of one another and that we’re spaced out. We’ll see what the reports say when they all get done doing all the research that the league has to do. But we feel confident that we’ve handled everything as well as we could have.”
The intensive protocols do allow for teams to practice, although players are required to wear either protective masks or the NFL-approved face shields that attach to helmets’ facemasks. The NFL has repeatedly said there has been no scientific evidence of transmission of the novel coronavirus during game action.
“We’re going to come in (Tuesday) morning and have our morning meetings, have a walk-through right before lunch, break for lunch, come back for more meetings, and then have a second walk-through,” LaFleur said, adding that the short week schedule remains essentially unchanged despite Dillon’s positive test. “That’s going to be basically our typical Wednesday/Thursday installs; (we’ll) kind of mold it together as one in one day and then we’ll come back on Wednesday, have a meeting in the morning and another install that’s going to be emphasis on the red zone, and have another quick practice and then we’ll be off to Santa Clara.”
“For the most part, we’re just going business — not quite ‘as usual,’ but as close as it can be.”
LaFleur said he had planned those light walk-through-style practices anyway because “that’s typically what you do on a short week. It’s so important for these guys to recover from a game. … That was what we had planned and we’re sticking to that plan.”
The quick turnaround and short week before traveling to the West Coast were already going to be challenging for the 5-2 Packers, who were soundly beaten by the 49ers twice last season — a 37-8 regular-season loss and a 37-20 in the NFC Championship Game. The 49ers, who fell to 4-4 on the season after Sunday’s loss at Seattle, are ravaged by injuries, having learned Monday that quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (high-ankle sprain) and all-pro tight end George Kittle (fractured foot) would join a host of other players on the team’s lengthy injury list.
“The is the situation that we’re presented with, and we’re going to make the best of it. It’s not an excuse to go out there and play bad or anything like that,” LaFleur said. “It is what it is, man. You’ve got to adapt and adjust. That’s just the circumstances we’re dealt. It’s unfortunate, but it is what it is.”
Photos: Packers' 2020 season so far in pictures
Photos: Packers' 2020 season so far in pictures
Check out photo galleries from every game of 2020 through the end of the regular season and the playoffs — if the Packers make it.
Wisconsin State Journal photographer Steve Apps captured all the action from a wind-swept Lambeau Field Sunday afternoon as the Minnesota Viki…
Coming off their first loss of the season, the Green Bay Packers returned to early season form Sunday as quarterback Aaron Rodgers and wide re…
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers threw two interceptions within a three-pass span of the second quarter as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers…
Despite missing a few offensive weapons, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers continued his outstanding early season play as the undefe…
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers threw for 283 yards and three touchdowns as Green Bay defeated the New Orleans Saints 37-30 on Sun…
Wisconsin State Journal photographer Steve Apps captured all the action as the Green Bay Packers came back from an early 11-point deficit to b…
Quarterback Aaron Rodgers was in top form Sunday as the Green Bay Packers defeated the Minnesota Vikings, 43-34, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minne…
From a controversial trade up the draft board to acquire Utah State quarterback Jordan Love in the first round to the addition of some much-ne…
From the Green Bay Packers' season opener against the Vikings in Minnesota to their regular-season finale against the Bears in Chicago, get th…
Jason Wilde breaks down the Green Bay Packers' roster by position in a nine-part series, looking at the team's depth, competitions for playing…
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.