Matt LaFleur’s decision on left tackle David Bakhtiari’s role proves wise

GREEN BAY — Matt LaFleur insisted Monday that he heard David Bakhtiari out.

“I told you, I always listen to our guys,” the Green Bay Packers head coach said with a smile, one day after the team’s 14-12 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers — a game in which Bakhtiari, the Packers’ five-time All-Pro left tackle, shared time with backup Yosh Nijman in Bakhtiari’s return to game action.

“But ultimately, we do have to make decisions, and we have to make decisions in the best interest of our guys and our team.”

And LaFleur’s decision — after consulting with head athletic trainer Bryan “Flea” Engel, offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich, general manager Brian Gutekunst, quarterback Aaron Rodgers and strength and conditioning coordinator Chris Gizzi, in addition to Bakhtiari and Nijman — was to rotate Bakhtiari and Nijman on a series-by-series basis.

“We weren’t going to go from 0 to 60 with him, so we were either going to do some kind of a pitch count with him, potentially pulling him at halftime, or (rotating),” said LaFleur, adding that he was concerned about how Bakhtiari would handle the intense Florida heat and humidity given his long layoff from game action.

“(You) just try and give them the reasoning behind it. And I thought it was valid, just in terms of here’s a guy that hasn't played a whole lot, hasn’t had a ton of team (snaps in practice), and the weather definitely played a part in that decision.”

Asked how he thought Bakhtiari played, LaFleur replied, “I thought he did a really good job. I was super impressed. I thought there was one time — it just shows you (his progress) — where it looked like he was going to get beat, and just his ability to recover. I thought he did a great job.”

Bakhtiari ended up playing 35 of the Packers’ 62 offensive snaps, while Nijman played the other 27. And both players confessed afterward that they weren’t necessarily in agreement with the head coach’s decision.

“But at the end of the day, we trusted the head coach — and me and Yosh just bought in,” said Bakhtiari, who tore the ACL in his left knee during a Dec. 31, 2020 practice and whose only in-game snaps between then and Sunday had been his ill-advised 27-snap appearance in last year’s meaningless regular-season finale at Detroit.

“It was something that — full disclosure — we weren’t the biggest fans of. But give credit to ‘Coach.’ He stuck to his guns. He called it. We looked at each other and said, ‘We’re going to make the most of it.’ I think it was positive on both of us. I tip my hat to Yosh. (He was the) consummate pro.”

Asked after the game how he felt it went, Nijman replied, “It was something to get accustomed to. Moving forward, I’m just going to have to stay ready every game and work accordingly. Whatever is up for that week, just get ready for that.”

On Monday, LaFleur said he hadn’t spoken with Engel about how Bakhtiari’s knee had come out of the game, but he spoke with obvious confidence that Bakhtiari would be ready for this Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots at Lambeau Field.

That said, LaFleur also didn’t rule out the possibility of having Bakhtiari and Nijman do another round of job-sharing.

“Is it going to be something we do next week? I don't know that,” LaFleur said. “I think we’ll see where he’s at and come up with a gameplan for this week.”

If and when Bakhtiari is given the green light to play full time, the Packers could face another decision: Whether to move Nijman to right tackle and play versatile Elgton Jenkins elsewhere.

Jenkins, a former Pro Bowl left guard who tore the ACL in his left knee last Nov. 21 at Minnesota, returned to action last week against Chicago. He has now played all 130 of the Packers’ offensive snaps over the past two games, and can play all five positions on the line.

“It’s definitely been discussed in terms of, how do we get our best five out there?” LaFleur said. “You’ve always got to look at just the collective of those five in terms of how they best complement one another and get the best group out there.

“Elgton, he can play anywhere. So, that does give you a lot of versatility. When you have guys that can play multiple positions … it just gives you a lot more flexibility in terms of who you want to put out there.”