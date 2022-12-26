Matt LaFleur mum on idea of bringing Nathaniel Hackett back to Packers after Broncos firing

GREEN BAY — Matt LaFleur wouldn’t say Monday afternoon if he’d try to bring ex-Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett back onto his Green Bay Packers staff in the wake of his firing earlier in the day, but LaFleur made it clear that he sympathizes with his former offensive coordinator.

Hackett, who served on LaFleur’s staff in his first three seasons in Green Bay, was dismissed by the Broncos (4-11) on Monday, just 15 games into his first season as an NFL head coach. Hackett’s firing came one day after the Broncos, struggling offensively with quarterback Russell Wilson looking nothing like the nine-time Pro Bowler he was in Seattle, were blown out by the Los Angeles Rams 51-14.

“I can’t say enough about what he’s meant to myself and I think for our whole organization and all these players and the other coaches that he’s worked with here,” LaFleur said of Hackett.

LaFleur said he had not talked to Hackett as of late Monday afternoon, and he avoided a question in which he was asked if he’d bring Hackett back to Green Bay. Although offensive line coach Adam Stenavich was promoted to coordinator after Hackett’s departure, LaFleur could bring him back as an associate head coach or as a consultant if he so chose.

“It’s an ugly part of this business, a part that you never like to see, especially when it’s somebody you care about,” LaFleur said of Hackett’s firing. “I feel for him and his family right now. I’m always here for him if he needs someone to talk to. I just feel for him.”

LaFleur praised Hackett before the season in an interview with the State Journal, explaining how the pair worked well together despite not really knowing each other until Hackett’s hiring in January 2019, shortly after LaFleur got his job.

“‘Hack’ was a really good balance for me,” LaFleur said in September. “Because ‘Hack’ is really decisive and makes very quick decisions, and I’m a little more, I would say, deliberate. Not that he’s any less thorough, but I’ve never seen a dude who can do the work of like, five guys. He is a machine. And he’s a very quick decision-maker, where I probably, I don’t want to say procrastinate, but I definitely double-check and triple-check.

Respect for Savage

Former starting safety Darnell Savage, who was benched going into the team’s Nov. 27 loss at Philadelphia, played 32 of the Packers’ 50 defensive snaps after replacing Rudy Ford, who’d replaced him in the starting lineup against the Eagles.

LaFleur said that the process of replacing Ford with Savage against the Dolphins started with defensive backs coach Jerry Gray and praised Savage for how he’d handled his demotion in recent weeks.

“You’ve got to give Savage a ton of credit because some guys don’t handle it the right way, and he handled it like a pro,” LaFleur said. “I’m just really proud of the way that he battled through that, just being prepared, No. 1, and then going out there and showing the things that we were looking for. I thought he really did a nice job in the game.”

Cornerback Rasul Douglas also praised Savage and Innis “Thump” Gaines, who replaced an injured Keisean Nixon in sub packages after Nixon was lost to a groin injury. Douglas said he didn’t notice any drop-off after the lineup changes.

“Thump came in and stepped up. Darnell Savage came in and did what he was supposed to do,” Douglas said. “We all kept communicating. We were all on the same page most of the game. It was good.”

Fan plea

While LaFleur is happy to have the team’s final two games at home for its unlikely playoff push, he made a public plea Monday for Packers fans to bring their cheering "A" game to both this week’s matchup with the Minnesota Vikings and next week’s game against the Detroit Lions to maximize home-field advantage.

“We're going to definitely need our fans to show up and be as loud as humanly possible and make a difference for us because I think our guys definitely feed off the energy in Lambeau,” LaFleur said. “There's not a better place to play in my opinion than right here, especially this time of the year.”

Health watch

LaFleur didn’t say much about rookie wide receiver Christian Watson’s chances of practicing this week or playing against the Vikings after leaving Sunday’s win over the Dolphins with a hip injury after catching a team-leading six passes for 49 yards.

“He will be day-to-day and we'll see how he progresses throughout the week,” LaFleur said. “Certainly, he is a difference maker out there.”

LaFleur said Nixon, who had a 93-yard first-quarter kickoff return before aggravating the groin injury that had landed him on the injury report earlier in the week, would also be considered day-to-day, along with right tackle Yosh Nijman, who departed with a shoulder injury.

LaFleur did not update the status of veteran defensive end Dean Lowry, who suffered a calf injury and did not return to the game.