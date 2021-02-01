Matt LaFleur has ‘clear vision’ for Packers' next defensive coordinator

GREEN BAY — Not wanting to tip his hand by getting too in-depth about the qualities he’s seeking in the Green Bay Packers’ next defensive coordinator, Matt LaFleur essentially punted on Monday.
“I don't want to give the answers to the test, so to speak,” the Packers coach said during his end-of-the-season Q&A session with reporters. “There’s certainly some characteristics that are non-negotiable.”
LaFleur is in the market for a new defensive coordinator after parting ways with Mike Pettine, whose contract expired following the team’s NFC Championship Game loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Whether he wants to keep Pettine’s system but take a more aggressive approach with it, or he wants to change systems entirely and hire someone with a different scheme, LaFleur hinted that decision isn’t far off.
“What we saw from our defense at the end of the season, just our ability to swarm and give that great energy and effort, that’s what we’re looking for,” LaFleur said, adding that he has talked to “a lot of guys” both as candidates or seeking recommendations for possible candidates in the last few days. “We have a pretty clear process of and a clear vision of what we’re looking for. I think that will come out here in the near future when we make a decision.”
LaFleur also said that he feels the team “just needed some new leadership on that side of the ball” and said there is at least one on-staff candidate who will be interviewed. LaFleur didn’t name that candidate, but the only one on staff with previous coordinator experience is defensive backs coach Jerry Gray.
LaFleur was vague when asked why he and Pettine decided to part ways, with the unit having finished ninth in the 32-team NFL in total defense and tied for 13th in scoring defense. But LaFleur did say he wants the defense to be more aggressive than it was at times under Pettine.
“Absolutely. I think if you look at the great defenses around the league, there’s a certain mentality that comes with that,” LaFleur said. “It’s not necessarily what you’re calling, but how you’re playing every call. I do think that there’s some areas where we can continue to educate our players and be great in those situations so that if it’s a third down and short, that you’re not playing way off. You don’t want to give up any freebies. You want to make people earn every inch out there on grass.
“I think there’s a lot of great things our defense did this year, a lot of great things. But is there room for improvement in every area? Absolutely. Is there room for improvement for us as coaches? No doubt about it. It starts with us. (But) I do think that there is a certain mentality that you have to have and have to bring on a daily basis. It starts in practice. And when you get your process right, when you get your preparation right, that leads to more consistency on the football field on Sundays.”
‘Miscommunication’
LaFleur implied that the decision to move on from Pettine wasn’t because of the defensive call on the Buccaneers’ 39-yard Tom Brady-to-Scotty Miller touchdown on the final play from scrimmage before halftime, where cornerback Kevin King was in man coverage and was beaten for the score with 1 second left in the half. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported over the weekend that Pettine called one defense and LaFleur called another.
“That was just a flat-out miscommunication and ultimately, any time something like that occurs, that 100% falls squarely on my shoulders,” LaFleur said. “I’ve got to make sure that I’m crystal clear with our communication and those mistakes cannot happen, especially when the stakes are so big.”
“The bottom line is all calls go through me. So, I don't care who makes the call, it’s all my fault. Bottom line. I’m responsible for every play call — offense, defense, special teams. If I’m ever unhappy with a call, I have the ability to do something about it. And that’s all I’m going to really say about that.”
LaFleur did say that he would consider turning the offensive play-calling duties over to offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett if the coaches decided that job was interfering with his in-game management of all phases, but he later said he wasn’t necessarily looking to do so after directing the NFL’s highest-scoring offense.
“I would have no problem handing that over to Nathaniel Hackett. That’s how much confidence I have in him,” LaFleur said. “Will that happen? That’s something that I think we’ll continue to talk about over the course of the offseason. And if it’s best served for me to give that up for the benefit of the team that’s exactly what will happen.”
Upon further review
The other decision in the team’s loss to the Buccaneers that was second-guessed was LaFleur’s call to kick a field goal on fourth-and-goal at Tampa Bay’s 8-yard line with just over 2 minutes left. LaFleur said Monday he still would make the same decision, although he might’ve gone for it had the offense gained yardage on third down. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers said after the game that he wasn’t aware that LaFleur was planning to kick the field goal on fourth down and assumed he would get another chance at scoring a touchdown.
The Packers trailed 31-23 at the time, and LaFleur said he also considered the fact that the defense would have had to stop Brady and the Bucs even if the offense had gotten the touchdown and ensuing two-point conversion to tie the game at 31-31.
“I just felt like it was the best thing to do,” LaFleur said. “No matter how you cut it, you had to get a stop defensively. I felt our defense was playing at a really high level at that moment.”
LaFleur’s gambit nearly worked, but King was flagged for a third-down pass interference penalty against Bucs wide receiver Tyler Johnson that basically ended the Packers’ chances of getting the ball back.
“Was there a tugging of the jersey? Absolutely there was, of the shirt. I feel like there was a lot of plays that there was a lot of tugs going on throughout the course of the game,” LaFleur said. “I’m not sitting here making excuses. It is what it is. It didn’t work out. You know, I’ll own it.
“But if I had to do it again, if it’s fourth-and-goal from the 8-yard line, we’re kicking a field goal. If it’s fourth-and-goal from the 5, I think we have a different discussion. You’ve got to play the percentages. We had three shots at it, gained no yards. That’s how it is. Some people will agree. Some people will disagree. But in my heart, that’s what I felt like was the best decision for us. Unfortunately, it didn’t work out.”
Asked if his relationship with Rodgers had been affected by the decision, since Rodgers strongly implied that he wanted to go for it on fourth down, LaFleur replied, “I totally understand where he's coming from. I wouldn't want a quarterback that wouldn't want another crack at it. That's the competitor in him. That's what you love about him. … I probably should've communicated exactly what we needed to get for us to go for it on fourth down. Maybe that changes some of what he does.”
Drayton promoted
LaFleur confirmed that Maurice Drayton will be the team’s new special teams coordinator, replacing Shawn Mennenga, who was fired last week. Drayton was Mennenga’s assistant the past two seasons and was being sought by other teams, LaFleur said.
“He’s an excellent teacher and excellent communicator. He’s got so much energy and enthusiasm and just think he can really elevate our level of play in that area,” LaFleur said of Drayton. “I think it was a matter of time before he was going to get one of these other opportunities that presented themselves outside of this building. So, (I) did not want to lose a guy like Mo Drayton.”
LaFleur also said that offensive quality control coach Kevin Koger has left to become the Los Angeles Chargers’ tight ends coach and senior offensive analyst Butch Barry last left to become the San Francisco 49ers’ assistant offensive line coach.
“(I) wish we could've had something here for them,” LaFleur said. “Certainly we don't want to hold people back from those opportunities. So we'll miss them, but we wish them well.”
No rush on Bakhtiari
General manager Brian Gutekunst didn’t sound overly optimistic about five-time All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari, who tore the ACL in his knee during a Dec. 31 practice, being ready for the regular-season opener in September. But Gutekunst didn’t rule out the possibility of Bakhtiari recovering quickly enough to get the green light after talking with Bakhtiari briefly as he did his rehabilitation work in Green Bay.
“I don’t put anything past David. The way he goes about his business and how hard he works, I don’t put anything past him,” Gutekunst said. “He’s a unique NFL football player that way. It’s a significant injury, obviously, and he’s such a big part of our franchise moving forward long-term, that we’re not going to rush that one because he’s just too important to us. But I don’t put anything past him. That’s for sure.”
Jones’ future
One of the Packers’ most important offseason decisions will be on the future of running back Aaron Jones, who is set to become a free agent after turning down an extension offer during the season. Gutekunst said Monday that he still expects the salary cap to drop because of the NFL’s COVID-19 pandemic-related financial losses, but that he’s still hoping Jones will return.
“We’d love to have Aaron back. He was such an important part of our offense this year,” Gutekunst said. “He’s a dynamic player and he’s absolutely everything we want in a professional football player — the way he goes about his business, the way he takes care of himself, he’s a great teammate. We’d certainly like to bring him back. Obviously, there’s some challenges. As we go through the next few months, I think we’ll be able to get some of those things to see if that’s going to be a possibility.”