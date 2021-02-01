Matt LaFleur has ‘clear vision’ for Packers' next defensive coordinator

LaFleur also said that he feels the team “just needed some new leadership on that side of the ball” and said there is at least one on-staff candidate who will be interviewed. LaFleur didn’t name that candidate, but the only one on staff with previous coordinator experience is defensive backs coach Jerry Gray.

LaFleur was vague when asked why he and Pettine decided to part ways, with the unit having finished ninth in the 32-team NFL in total defense and tied for 13th in scoring defense. But LaFleur did say he wants the defense to be more aggressive than it was at times under Pettine.

“Absolutely. I think if you look at the great defenses around the league, there’s a certain mentality that comes with that,” LaFleur said. “It’s not necessarily what you’re calling, but how you’re playing every call. I do think that there’s some areas where we can continue to educate our players and be great in those situations so that if it’s a third down and short, that you’re not playing way off. You don’t want to give up any freebies. You want to make people earn every inch out there on grass.