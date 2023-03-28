Matt LaFleur sounded like a coach torn between two quarterbacks on Tuesday morning — expressing his “love” for the one who’s on his way out and trying to manage expectations for the team’s new (Jordan) Love interest at the position.

The Green Bay Packers coach found himself surrounded by a throng of reporters during the annual NFC coaches breakfast at the annual NFL Meetings at the Arizona Biltmore luxury resort in Phoenix, and he knew exactly why: The team’s ongoing attempt to trade four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets, thereby bequeathing the starting job in 2023 to Love, the team’s 2020 first-round draft pick.

Clearly intent on avoiding adding anything to the already bubbling drama — and speaking one day after general manager Brian Gutekunst had cited Rodgers’ lack of communication as one of the reasons the situation has become what it has — LaFleur declined to answer questions about his soon-to-be former starting QB.

Rather, when asked if he has talked to Rodgers, LaFleur immediately launched into a soliloquy about his appreciation for the quarterback whom he inherited from his head-coaching predecessor, Mike McCarthy.

“Listen, I’m just going to throw it out there right away: First of all, I’ve got nothing but love and appreciation for what Aaron has done for so many in our organization,” LaFleur told reporters at his table. “Obviously, have experienced a lot of great times together, won a lot of football games together. Ultimately, didn’t bring home a Super Bowl, which will always be disappointing.

“He’s done so much for myself, my family, our coaches’ families, so many people within the organization, other players. A lot of people have been rewarded, quite frankly, because of his ability to go out there and play and play at such a high level. I’m just going to leave it at that.”

LaFleur punted on other Rodgers-centric questions that followed, including inquiries about when he knew that the team was moving on from Rodgers and what he might do if Gutekunst and Jets GM Joe Douglas can’t hammer out trade compensation before the Packers kick off their offseason program on April 17 — and Rodgers decides to report to Lambeau Field.

“Listen, that’s all between Joe and Gutey. I’m going to leave that one to them,” LaFleur replied. “We’ll coach whoever’s on our roster and we’re going to coach them to the best of our ability. (We’re) always going to put the best players out there that are going to give us an opportunity to go win football games.”

LaFleur then turned his focus to Love, who will officially ascend to the starting job once the Packers and Jets finally complete their trade talks, which have lagged during the two weeks since Rodgers announced his “intention” to play for the Jets next year.

And while Gutekunst has said multiple times Love is “absolutely” ready to be an NFL starter, LaFleur took a supportive-but-more-cautious public position.

“Certainly, I think we're fooling ourselves if we think he's going to go out there and perform at a level to the likes of an Aaron Rodgers,” LaFleur said. “This guy is a once-in-a-lifetime generational talent, and I don't think it necessarily started that way when he first started. But he progressed into that.

“It's going to be a progression.”

Later, LaFleur again emphasized patience with Love, who has played 157 career regular-season snaps and has made only one NFL regular-season start — a 2021 loss at Kansas City after Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19. Much of the excitement for Love has come from his 10-snap, nine-pass stint in relief of an injured Rodgers in a 40-33 loss at Philadelphia last Nov. 27.

“It's going to be a different role for him, certainly, and I think we all have to temper our expectations for him,” LaFleur said. “It's different when you're going into a game vs. when you're starting a game. It's going to be a process, but it's going to be exciting for him (and) for us.

“I don't think any quarterback can truly do it on their own in this league. It's going to be everybody rallying around him and trying to play at their best ability so that he can go out there and perform as good as he possibly can.”

Asked one day earlier at the NFL Meetings whether Love would be the Packers’ 2023 starter, Gutekunst replied: “I think there’s a lot of unknowns, but certainly I think that’s the way it’s trending. And we’re excited about that. Jordan, he’s put in a lot of work. He’s gotten a lot better. (We’ve had) a lot of really good conversations with him over this period of time. Certainly, we’re trending that way.”

With Rodgers’ impending departure, the Packers will surely now pick up the $20.3 million fifth-year option on Love before the May 1 deadline. That means Love theoretically will have two seasons to show just how far he’s come.

“I think he's excited. I think he's excited about the opportunity,” LaFleur said. “I think going in there last year — particularly against Philly and having some success — gave him some confidence. And that's what you want.

“We're going to have to try to do as much possible to have some early success and understand that there's going to be adversity along the way. There always is, no matter if you're a third-year player, fourth-year player, a 18-year player. So the thing that I was optimistic about and that I'd really like to see is when he went in that game versus Philly, you could tell he had so much poise. And I thought that was just a big jump from when you saw him last (season) versus Kansas City.”