Matt LaFleur expects Packers’ joint practices with Jets to be productive, fun

The practices may be more than just a reunion for Saleh, LaFleur and LaFleur’s younger brother, Mike, who is the Jets' offensive coordinator. The close relationships may actually lead to more productive practices than the Packers-Texans sessions provided in Rodgers’ opinion.

While general manager Brian Gutekunst was a big fan of those practices two years ago because they were a gold mine for player evaluation by the personnel staff — the Packers felt so strongly about them that they were set to have joint practices with the Cleveland Browns last summer before the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out preseason games and all team travel before the regular season — Rodgers’ frustration stemmed from the scheme limitations the practices required.

The Packers were set to open the 2019 season against the Chicago Bears, whose defensive coordinator at the time was Chuck Pagano. And because Pagano’s brother, John, was on the Texans’ coaching staff, LaFleur and offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett had the No. 1 offense run mostly vanilla plays out of concern that John would relay to Chuck what he’d seen from Rodgers & Co.

Rodgers felt that cost the Packers offense, which was learning a new scheme under LaFleur, who’d been hired seven months earlier, valuable time working on unfamiliar portions of the playbook.