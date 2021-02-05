Matt LaFleur confident Packers coaches, players ready for ‘whatever happens’ in uncertain offseason

GREEN BAY — Of all the things Matt LaFleur’s Green Bay Packers accomplished during the 2020 season — to going 13-3 and advancing to the NFC Championship Game, to leading the NFL in scoring, to keeping the COVID-19 pandemic at bay inside Lambeau Field — the coach might be proudest of how his coaches and players navigated the challenges of an all-virtual offseason program.
Without spending a single second on the grass until training camp began in August, LaFleur, his staff and his players managed to make a giant leap offensively and improve significantly on defense, without the benefit of organized team activity practices or minicamps. While all 32 NFL teams faced similar challenges — with first-year head coaches perhaps at the greatest disadvantage — LaFleur predicted early on the teams which handled the inherent issues of Zoom meetings and long-distance workouts the best would benefit the most.
Which might explain why LaFleur had already been working on his team’s virtual offseason plan even before NFL commissioner Roger Goodell acknowledged Thursday during his annual pre-Super Bowl Q&A session with reporters that the 2021 offseason will again include plenty of work in cyberspace.
“We anticipate that a lot of the things that we did last year with respect to training camps, with respect to the offseason, will be done again,” Goodell said during his news conference in Tampa, Fla. “Virtual is going to be part of our life for the long term. I think we learned, and the coaches learned to players learned, that it was actually a very positive way to install offenses and to work in the offseason.
“I don't know when normal will occur. I don't know if normal will occur again.”
If it doesn’t — at least for awhile — LaFleur believes the Packers are ready. While most of his end-of-the-season news briefing with reporters earlier this week focused on his search for a new defensive coordinator and the future of soon-to-be three-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers, LaFleur also expressed confidence his staff will be able to handle whatever the league throws at teams as far as the offseason structure.
“We’re definitely fully prepared for a virtual offseason, if that is the case,” LaFleur said. “Certainly, we hope we get the players back in the building. That’s out of our control. We’ll take it. We’ll be prepared for whatever happens in regard to whatever the rules are.
“I thought our coaching staff did an unbelievable job taking advantage of the virtual offseason this past year. I thought our players certainly improved. I think that we definitely have a better handle on how to attack that. I think we can do it even better than we did a year ago.”
LaFleur said he and the coaches learned a lot about not only the technical side of coaching virtually but also how they could more effectively teach their players. For example, the video presentations position coaches created allowed them to “break down the film,” so to speak, and self-scout how effectively they were articulating their messages.
On top of that, the coaches found players liked being able to go back on their iPads and re-watch installations, something they couldn’t do in real time during in-person installation meetings in the pre-COVID era.
“That was the first time for many of us being video editors, if you will, making our own tapes, cutting them up, pushing them on to the players’ iPads,” LaFleur said. “(We’re) just really excited, whatever it may be, to get back in communication with our players. That’s what it’s all about. That’s what we live for. Being able to communicate with these guys on a daily basis.
“That’s what makes this job so much fun. It’s the relationships. It’s the interactions. It’s with seeing people improve. There’s nothing that fires you up more as a coach. Whatever it may be, we’ll be prepared for it.”
During the regular season, the Packers were able to avoid major COVID-19 outbreaks that endangered other teams’ seasons. Two players wound up testing positive (rookie running back AJ Dillon and rookie inside linebacker Krys Barnes) while three other players were deemed high-risk close contacts (rookie inside linebacker Kamal Martin, rookie No. 3 quarterback Jordan Love and veteran running back Jamaal Williams, who was in close proximity to Dillon throughout the team’s Nov. 1 loss to Minnesota).
Veteran offensive tackle Jared Veldheer landed on the reserve/COVID-19 list shortly after signing with the team during the playoffs, but his positive test stemmed from his time with the Indianapolis Colts. General manager Brian Gutekunst credited security chief Doug Collins and head athletic trainer Bryan “Flea” Engel for making sure the NFL’s protocols about masking and social distancing were strictly enforced, and credited the players for buying in to that stringent approach despite the obvious inconveniences.
“Even though every morning you were kind of waiting for that text you never wanted to get, we felt really good about all the processes we put in place for guys like Doug and Flea to say, ‘No, this is the way we have to do it. This is the best way to do it,’” Gutekunst said. “Again, this isn’t something that you can completely be free from. But I thought our guys, within the building, really set up things in place that gave our players the best opportunity to avoid that situation.
“I do think you’ve got to give our players a lot of credit, too. We asked them to do a lot of things on their own and they really came through. I’m proud of that part of it.”
Goodell, meanwhile, said he can’t predict what the 2021 NFL season will look like, how many fans might be in the stands or what the approach will be for getting the league’s players vaccinated. But he was thrilled the league and the NFL Players Association worked in concert to make sure all 256 regular-season games were played and that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs are set to play Super Bowl LV on Sunday.
“This was an extraordinary collective effort,” Goodell said. “There’s so many people that had to work together to get this done. There were doubters, people that didn’t believe we could do it. We had a lot of unknowns ourselves. We believed that staying on schedule and working to try to get 256 games done as we try to say, ’avoid the asterisk,′ I think we were able to do that.
“I know we have learned to work in a very difficult environment, and we will do it again. That is one of the things we learned ... hearing clubs and the NFLPA saying our relationship has never been stronger. I interpret that as a trust that has been built here that will take us forward and will be the long-lasting legacy of this season.”
Who’s next? From Jim Leonhard to Wade Phillips to copying Bucs, Matt LaFleur has options for Packers' next defensive coordinator
1. Jim Leonhard
Résumé: Now — University of Wisconsin defensive coordinator. Previously — The 38-year-old Leonhard, a three-time all-American safety at UW who played 10 NFL seasons with six different teams, broke into coaching with the Badgers in 2016 as defensive backs coach. He was promoted the following year to coordinator and has been one of college football’s rising coaching stars.
Quote, unquote: “Jim Leonhard, I’ll always watch those (Badgers) scores and watch him as much as possible. I’m really proud of him,” said ex-New York Jets and Buffalo Bills head coach Rex Ryan, now an ESPN NFL analyst. “The story of how we got him (as a player) and what we had to do, we had to give up three veterans to get him on our team — and we did. We had drafted two safeties, we had two starters — one of them a Hall of Famer — and yet we still kept him on our roster as the third safety, over our two draft picks. But we did it because he was a darn football player and he’s so smart. And now you’re seeing it as a coach. There was no question in my mind, in Pettine’s mind, that this guy would be a phenomenal coach. Now, did I expect him to take the world by storm like he already has? I thought it would be another year or two in the process. But he’s so smart, and I can tell you this: I had Jim Leonhard jobs lined up at other universities — and Wisconsin fans are like, ‘Hey, stop it’ — that quite honestly you can’t get bigger on the college stage, and he stayed the course there at Wisconsin. That’s how much he loves that program. But believe me, everybody knows the job that Jim Leonhard’s doing. If he wants to be a head coach in college, I’m sure that’s down the road. Or, if he would ever like to get in the NFL as a coordinator, I’m sure he can do that as well.”
2. Jerry Gray
Résumé: Now — Packers defensive backs coach. Previously — The 58-year-old Gray, a four-time Pro Bowler in nine NFL seasons as a defensive back, has been a coordinator twice before, with the Buffalo Bills (2001-’05) and Tennessee Titans (2011-’13). He spent six seasons with the Minnesota Vikings as defensive backs coach under head coach Mike Zimmer before joining the Packers’ staff.
Quote, unquote: “When I first came here, the guys probably knew of me. They probably didn’t know anything about me or my playing days. And that’s one thing that I never really talk about,” Gray said earlier this month when asked how his time as a player shaped his coaching style. “But I always talk to them about experience, the things I’ve actually done, and what I try to do is break the game down and say, ‘Hey, look, I have the experience for you. If you want it, I’ll give it to you, but it’s going to take some work.’ And, you know, to have that experience and the knowledge of the game, some guys take it and they become all-pro. And they’re fortunate to have that. And then some guys, they do their own thing, which I’m good with that as long as you’re playing at a high level. So I try to get the guys to understand if you really want to get to the next level and stay there, and hopefully stay there for a long time, while you’re young, God gave you a lot of athletic ability. And I’ll give you the knowledge of the game. If you put those two together, then you’ll make all-pro. You’ll be one of the best in the league.”
3. Mike Smith
Résumé: Now — Packers outside linebackers coach. Previously — The 39-year-old Smith, who played for Ryan and Pettine in Baltimore, broke into NFL coaching working for them with the Jets in 2010. He spent three seasons on the Kansas City Chiefs’ staff before Pettine and LaFleur brought him to Green Bay in 2019.
Quote, unquote: “I’m always going to be honest. If something doesn’t look right, it ain’t right, guys. So, I’ve got to sit back and say, ‘This is not good enough. I didn’t do a good enough job,’” Smith said earlier this month. “The film never lies. I’m not coaching junior high or high school or even college kids. These are grown men and that’s part of this business. You’re a reflection of me. If it’s not dominance, then it’s on me. I’m hard to be satisfied and be pleased, my wife would probably tell you.”
4. Wade Phillips
Résumé: Now — Spent 2020 out of football. Previously — The 73-year-old Phillips worked with LaFleur in 2017, when LaFleur was the Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator and Phillips was their defensive coordinator. He has been a head coach three times (Denver, Buffalo, Dallas) and an interim head coach two other times (Atlanta, Houston) while serving as a defensive coordinator nine times since entering the NFL coaching ranks in 1976 with his father Bum’s Houston Oilers. He Tweeted earlier this month that he wants to coach again.
I am ready to retire from retirement! I am ready and available. Let’s win.— Wade Phillips (@sonofbum) January 15, 2021
Quote, unquote: “I feel like I could help somebody,” Phillips told The Buffalo News in September. “That’s the only thing. But they’ve got to feel that way, too. But there’ll be some teams that don’t do as well. Whether they’ll consider me to help, I don’t know that. So, we’ll have to wait and see.”
5. Kris Richard
Résumé: Now — Spent 2020 out of football. Previously — The 41-year-old Richard was Seattle’s defensive coordinator (2015-’17) and ran Dallas’ defense (2018-’19), leading to multiple head-coaching interviews. After not getting any head-coaching or coordinator offers last offseason, he took the year off from coaching.
Quote, unquote: “I’ve always watched football critically. It’s not about what anybody else is doing. It’s about, ‘What would I do?’ Always being prepared, situationally,” Richard told USA Today in November. “I don’t think there’s anybody I can’t work with,” he said. “But those interviews and this last hiring cycle prepared me better.”
6. Kris Kocurek
Résumé: Now — San Francisco 49ers defensive line coach. Previously — The 42-year-old Kocurek spent nine seasons with the Detroit Lions and one with the Miami Dolphins before joining the 49ers in 2019. He spent two years working under now-Jets head coach Robert Saleh, one of LaFleur’s closest friends, and LaFleur could want to mimic the scheme Saleh ran in San Francisco.
Quote, unquote: “Gray area always creates hesitation. You want these players playing in a world of black and white, so they know what's expected of them so they can go as fast as humanly possible,” Saleh told NFL.com last year. “Kocurek is the definition of black and white. He's very clear and cut with what he's asking of the players. He's very clear and cut with his techniques.”
7. Chris Shula
Résumé: Now — Rams outside linebackers coach. Previously — Shula, the grandson of Pro Football Hall of Fame coach Don Shula and son of former Cincinnati head coach David Shula, just finished his fourth season with the Rams and his time in L.A. overlapped with LaFleur’s. Before joining McVay’s staff in 2017, he spent two years with the Los Angeles Chargers as a defensive quality control coach. Set to turn 35 next week, Shula was McVay’s college teammate at Miami (Ohio) for four years.
Quote, unquote: “I probably get more questions about Sean and going to college with Sean than I do about being a Shula,” Shula told the Las Vegas Review-Journal in 2019. “It’s pretty funny that now that association has taken precedent. We would be the two guys who would get up and do sprints on the beach,” Shula said. “Our other buddies would be like, ‘What are you guys doing?’ That’s just kind of how we always were.”
8. Kacy Rodgers
Résumé: Now — Buccaneers defensive line coach. Previously — The 51-year-old Rodgers was Bowles’ defensive coordinator with the Jets (2015-’18) before joining Bowles in Tampa, where he coaches a defensive line that gave the Packers fits en route to Super Bowl LV.
Quote, unquote: “I think the strength of their defense is they play so well together. Their front is stout,” Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said in advance of the NFC Championship Game. “They do a good job controlling the line of scrimmage. They’ve been good against the run the entire season. I think (Bowles’) schemes for years have been cutting edge and he presents a lot of challenges for the offense.”
9. Mike Caldwell
Résumé: Now — Buccaneers inside linebackers coach. Previously — The 49-year-old Caldwell is also well-versed in Bowles’ scheme, having worked for him in New York as the Jets’ assistant head coach and inside linebackers coach (2015-’18). The Packers struggled against Caldwell’s two stars in Lavonte David and Devin White in both meetings this season.
Quote, unquote: "So much stuff that we do will be tied together," Kacy Rodgers said of how Bowles' system relies on the defensive line and linebackers working in concert — meaning his group and Caldwell’s group often practice together. "We'll meet together some and then in practice and individual are tied together whether we're working on stunts, games, his guys are right next to my guys. We work together all the time. When you're in the four-man front, I've got two of them, he's two of them and all four of them have to work together. It's very much intertwined."
10. Teryl Austin
Résumé: Now — Pittsburgh Steelers secondary coach. Previously — The 55-year-old Austin has defensive coordinator experience with the Lions (2014-’17) and the Cincinnati Bengals (2018) and interviewed for the Tennessee Titans opening earlier this month before Shane Bowen was promoted. His Lions defenses were highly regarded and he’s interviewed for multiple head-coaching jobs in recent years.
Quote, unquote: “Him being a defensive coordinator, he’s seen a lot,” Steelers cornerback Mike Hilton told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “He’s played against some top offenses and been successful, so having a guy with that type of pedigree in your room and constantly him being in your ear about your technique, just having a real good coach, it’s been good for us in the secondary.”
Jason Wilde covers the Packers for ESPN Wisconsin. Listen to him with former Packers and Badgers offensive lineman Mark Tauscher weekdays from 9 a.m. until noon on “Wilde & Tausch” on 100.5 FM ESPN Madison.