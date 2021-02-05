 Skip to main content
Matt LaFleur confident Packers coaches, players ready for ‘whatever happens’ in uncertain offseason
Matt LaFleur confident Packers coaches, players ready for ‘whatever happens’ in uncertain offseason

Jaguars Packers Football

Packers coach Matt LaFleur looks for a play during the first half of the Nov. 15 victory against the Jaguars at Lambeau Field.

 MIKE ROEMER, ASSOCIATED PRESS

GREEN BAY — Of all the things Matt LaFleur’s Green Bay Packers accomplished during the 2020 season — to going 13-3 and advancing to the NFC Championship Game, to leading the NFL in scoring, to keeping the COVID-19 pandemic at bay inside Lambeau Field — the coach might be proudest of how his coaches and players navigated the challenges of an all-virtual offseason program.

Without spending a single second on the grass until training camp began in August, LaFleur, his staff and his players managed to make a giant leap offensively and improve significantly on defense, without the benefit of organized team activity practices or minicamps. While all 32 NFL teams faced similar challenges — with first-year head coaches perhaps at the greatest disadvantage — LaFleur predicted early on the teams which handled the inherent issues of Zoom meetings and long-distance workouts the best would benefit the most.

Which might explain why LaFleur had already been working on his team’s virtual offseason plan even before NFL commissioner Roger Goodell acknowledged Thursday during his annual pre-Super Bowl Q&A session with reporters that the 2021 offseason will again include plenty of work in cyberspace.

“We anticipate that a lot of the things that we did last year with respect to training camps, with respect to the offseason, will be done again,” Goodell said during his news conference in Tampa, Fla. “Virtual is going to be part of our life for the long term. I think we learned, and the coaches learned to players learned, that it was actually a very positive way to install offenses and to work in the offseason.

“I don't know when normal will occur. I don't know if normal will occur again.”

If it doesn’t — at least for awhile — LaFleur believes the Packers are ready. While most of his end-of-the-season news briefing with reporters earlier this week focused on his search for a new defensive coordinator and the future of soon-to-be three-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers, LaFleur also expressed confidence his staff will be able to handle whatever the league throws at teams as far as the offseason structure.

“We’re definitely fully prepared for a virtual offseason, if that is the case,” LaFleur said. “Certainly, we hope we get the players back in the building. That’s out of our control. We’ll take it. We’ll be prepared for whatever happens in regard to whatever the rules are.

“I thought our coaching staff did an unbelievable job taking advantage of the virtual offseason this past year. I thought our players certainly improved. I think that we definitely have a better handle on how to attack that. I think we can do it even better than we did a year ago.”

LaFleur said he and the coaches learned a lot about not only the technical side of coaching virtually but also how they could more effectively teach their players. For example, the video presentations position coaches created allowed them to “break down the film,” so to speak, and self-scout how effectively they were articulating their messages.

On top of that, the coaches found players liked being able to go back on their iPads and re-watch installations, something they couldn’t do in real time during in-person installation meetings in the pre-COVID era.

“That was the first time for many of us being video editors, if you will, making our own tapes, cutting them up, pushing them on to the players’ iPads,” LaFleur said. “(We’re) just really excited, whatever it may be, to get back in communication with our players. That’s what it’s all about. That’s what we live for. Being able to communicate with these guys on a daily basis.

“That’s what makes this job so much fun. It’s the relationships. It’s the interactions. It’s with seeing people improve. There’s nothing that fires you up more as a coach. Whatever it may be, we’ll be prepared for it.”

During the regular season, the Packers were able to avoid major COVID-19 outbreaks that endangered other teams’ seasons. Two players wound up testing positive (rookie running back AJ Dillon and rookie inside linebacker Krys Barnes) while three other players were deemed high-risk close contacts (rookie inside linebacker Kamal Martin, rookie No. 3 quarterback Jordan Love and veteran running back Jamaal Williams, who was in close proximity to Dillon throughout the team’s Nov. 1 loss to Minnesota).

Veteran offensive tackle Jared Veldheer landed on the reserve/COVID-19 list shortly after signing with the team during the playoffs, but his positive test stemmed from his time with the Indianapolis Colts. General manager Brian Gutekunst credited security chief Doug Collins and head athletic trainer Bryan “Flea” Engel for making sure the NFL’s protocols about masking and social distancing were strictly enforced, and credited the players for buying in to that stringent approach despite the obvious inconveniences.

“Even though every morning you were kind of waiting for that text you never wanted to get, we felt really good about all the processes we put in place for guys like Doug and Flea to say, ‘No, this is the way we have to do it. This is the best way to do it,’” Gutekunst said. “Again, this isn’t something that you can completely be free from. But I thought our guys, within the building, really set up things in place that gave our players the best opportunity to avoid that situation.

“I do think you’ve got to give our players a lot of credit, too. We asked them to do a lot of things on their own and they really came through. I’m proud of that part of it.”

Goodell, meanwhile, said he can’t predict what the 2021 NFL season will look like, how many fans might be in the stands or what the approach will be for getting the league’s players vaccinated. But he was thrilled the league and the NFL Players Association worked in concert to make sure all 256 regular-season games were played and that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs are set to play Super Bowl LV on Sunday.

“This was an extraordinary collective effort,” Goodell said. “There’s so many people that had to work together to get this done. There were doubters, people that didn’t believe we could do it. We had a lot of unknowns ourselves. We believed that staying on schedule and working to try to get 256 games done as we try to say, ’avoid the asterisk,′ I think we were able to do that.

“I know we have learned to work in a very difficult environment, and we will do it again. That is one of the things we learned ... hearing clubs and the NFLPA saying our relationship has never been stronger. I interpret that as a trust that has been built here that will take us forward and will be the long-lasting legacy of this season.”

