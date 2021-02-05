Matt LaFleur confident Packers coaches, players ready for ‘whatever happens’ in uncertain offseason

“Even though every morning you were kind of waiting for that text you never wanted to get, we felt really good about all the processes we put in place for guys like Doug and Flea to say, ‘No, this is the way we have to do it. This is the best way to do it,’” Gutekunst said. “Again, this isn’t something that you can completely be free from. But I thought our guys, within the building, really set up things in place that gave our players the best opportunity to avoid that situation.

“I do think you’ve got to give our players a lot of credit, too. We asked them to do a lot of things on their own and they really came through. I’m proud of that part of it.”

Goodell, meanwhile, said he can’t predict what the 2021 NFL season will look like, how many fans might be in the stands or what the approach will be for getting the league’s players vaccinated. But he was thrilled the league and the NFL Players Association worked in concert to make sure all 256 regular-season games were played and that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs are set to play Super Bowl LV on Sunday.